The Queen needs a social media expert. Are you up for it?

The Queen is supposedly in the need of a good social media expert who will be handling her social media accounts and her millions of followers.

Dec 13, 2019 17:45 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Working for the British Royal family is not an easy job. Working for the Queen is an even distant dream. But a recent Linkedin job listing posted by the Royal Household of Buckingham Palace is looking for a social media expert to handle the content and marketing strategy for the Queen herself.

The job listing put out on Linkedin redirects to the official site of the Royal family’s website where one can get more details about the role. And that’s not all. The post informs that the job comes with a handsome salary ranging between 45,000 to 50,000 pounds (Rs 47 lakh approx.) a year.

Queen Elizabeth II is supposedly in the need of a good social media expert who will be handling her social media accounts and her millions of followers.

“It’s about never standing still and finding new ways to maintain the Queen’s presence in the public eye and on the world stage. This is what makes working for the Royal Household exceptional,” is mentioned in the post.

You can check out the original job listing here.

With flexible work hours the person will have to work for 37.5 hours per week, over five days, Monday to Friday. Other perks include free lunch at the Palace.

As applications close this December 24 do you have what it takes for this dream job?

