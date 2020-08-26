e-paper
These dogs are stuck in an intense tug-of-war over a loofah. But one of them does this

Celebrate International Dog Day with this adorable video.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 26, 2020 20:18 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Molson and Maple int their intense tug-of-war.
Molson and Maple int their intense tug-of-war. (Instagram/@molsonandmaple)
         

“It’s mine. No, it’s mine!” Growing up, we’ve all had intense arguments with our siblings over certain toy or book or the TV remote or some other random thing. Several times, these quarrels ended with both people fighting over the object and a tug-of-war that, more often than not, resulted in the said object breaking or being snatched away by a tired parent. If all this prompted a flashback for you, this video of two dog siblings engaged in a tug-of war will also make you giggle.

The video shared on the official Instagram account of dogs Molson and Maple shows this epic battle. The clip shows the two holding on to the object with their mouths, both likely thinking it is rightfully theirs. Of course, it belongs to neither because it’s a loofah.

What makes the video adorable, however, isn’t just the tussle between them. It’s that Molson dozed off during this fight - while still holding onto the loofah.

Celebrate International Dog Day, which is celebrated on August 26, with this adorable video. Watch:

The clip, since being shared on August 19, has collected a ton of reactions from people on Instagram.

“When you don’t remember why you were arguing, but won’t be the first to give up,” jokes an individual. “Us fighting over the last dumpling,” adds another.

“When you know you’re gonna win you can afford to take a snooze,” reads a comment. “So funny. I love this video,” says another.

What do you think about this adorable video?

