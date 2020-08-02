e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / These feline siblings get startled in harmony. Watch strangely synchronized duo

These feline siblings get startled in harmony. Watch strangely synchronized duo

You probably wouldn’t want to miss these synchronised cat siblings.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 02, 2020 15:50 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows two cats.
The image shows two cats.(Reddit/@snickercbobw)
         

Are you wondering what could be better than one derpily startled, cute-looking cat? Well, two derpily startled, cute-looking kitties, of course. But be prepared, these feline siblings are so synchronised that their startles may be nothing like you’ve ever seen before.

Posted on Reddit on August 1, this video is almost 35 seconds long. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Synchronized syblings”.

The recording shows two Siamese cats hanging out indoors. The furry little feline siblings walk onto a carpet situated in the middle of the room. The carpet moves a little, which makes the kitties jump up in surprise. What is truly amazing is how harmoniously the cats land and then bounce again. These synchronised startles go on until the very end of the clip and make for a highly entertaining watch.

Check out the video here:

Synchronized syblings from r/StartledCats

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘startled cats’, this post has accumulated nearly 4,500 upvotes and almost 50 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about these greatly coordinated startles. One person said, “Okay. This is perfect”.

Another individual wrote, “Um guys the Matrix glitched again”. “Took both pills at once,” read the original poster’s comment in response to the film reference.

“Clearly quantum entanglement,” read one comment on the subreddit.

A Reddit user proclaimed, “Amazing,” while somebody announced, “Adorable”. “Lovely moves!” stated somebody on the subreddit, and we cannot say we disagree.

What are your thoughts on these synchronised cat siblings?

Also Read | Hooman hisses at cat. Kitty’s reaction is beyond hilarious. Watch

tags
top news
Drones, restrictions on outsiders among security protocol ahead of Ram temple event at Ayodhya
Drones, restrictions on outsiders among security protocol ahead of Ram temple event at Ayodhya
Delhi logs 961 new Covid-19 infections, 15 more deaths take toll past 4,000-mark
Delhi logs 961 new Covid-19 infections, 15 more deaths take toll past 4,000-mark
A video invite for LK Advani, MM Joshi for Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya
A video invite for LK Advani, MM Joshi for Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya
With CPEC in mind, China wants iron brother Pakistan to pitch BLA as terror group in UN
With CPEC in mind, China wants iron brother Pakistan to pitch BLA as terror group in UN
For Mehbooba Mufti’s release, a poke to Centre from Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi
For Mehbooba Mufti’s release, a poke to Centre from Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
‘This is a god? Iss ki khairiyat nahi’:Akhtar on facing Sachin for 1st time
‘This is a god? Iss ki khairiyat nahi’:Akhtar on facing Sachin for 1st time
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In