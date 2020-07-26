e-paper
This 23-year-old humour-laced video from a tennis match can serve as your perfect weekend wisdom

The video showcases a match between tennis players Mark Philippoussis and Goran Ivanisevic in 1997.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 26, 2020 14:45 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Goran Ivanisevic walks over and hands his racket to 14-year-old ball girl named Amy Kavanagh.
Goran Ivanisevic walks over and hands his racket to 14-year-old ball girl named Amy Kavanagh.
         

“Sometimes in life, things don’t work out… Take a break and try some humour,” this is what a Twitter user wrote while sharing a video of a tennis match from 1997. Though old, chances are the incident which played out on a court 23 years ago will make you chuckle and also may make you want to take a look at life with a little bit more humour.

Twitter user Geetima Das Krishna shared the video and also used the hashtag #WeekendWisdom in the caption.

The video showcases a match between tennis players Mark Philippoussis and Goran Ivanisevic in 1997, details a post shared by the BBC related to the incident.

The video opens with the players engaged in the match. The game doesn’t pan out exactly well for Ivanisevic, who keeps on facing difficulty from his opponent. Eventually, he walks over and hands his racket to 14-year-old ball girl named Amy Kavanagh. The video also shows him requesting the teenager to play the match. Sportingly, she does and that too amid a roar of laughter from the audience. What makes this video wonderful even after all these years is the light-hearted moment it captures.

Take a look at the video and chances are you’ll like the life lesson it has to offer:

“That was fun! I could not help laughing. Thanks for sharing,” wrote a Twitter user. “What a stress-buster! Thank you so much for sharing this,” expressed another. “Interesting thought,” tweeted a third. “Absolutely delightful,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

