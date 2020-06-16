This cat seems less than impressed with its hooman’s whisker-inspired musical performance. Watch

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 10:16 IST

Many cat parents may attest to the fact that shedding is one of the most annoying things about taking care of our furry little feline friends. So, this particular pet parent is humming a hilarious song to add a little humour to the otherwise mundane task of picking up kitty hair.

This clip, titled, “She doesn’t think it’s cute,” was posted to TikTok on June 10.

The video shows a hooman picking up a kitty whisker fallen on a couch. The camera pans over to the cat who was previously attached to the hair. The pet parent takes the whisker and plants it on the feline’s fluffy forehead. The act, in itself, is a little strange but the cherry-on-top is the song playing in the background. Want to know what we’re talking about? Check out the recording below and make sure that your sound is on.

Wow, Munchkin, the cat, does not look impressed with her hooman.

Since being shared on Munchkin’s very own account, this clip has received over 800 likes and many appreciative comments. Here is how TikTok users reacted to the share.

One person said, “I love your cat. She’s just so loveable, you know lol”. Yes, we do know. Have you seen that grumpily adorable face? How could someone not love it?

“Noice,” read one comment, referring to a particular sound towards the end of the video.

Somebody else tried the same prank on their pet and shared the experience in the comment section. The TikToker wrote, “I always do this with my cat, and it stays on for a few minutes”.

What are your thoughts on this cat-and-hooman duo and their derpy whisker related shenanigans?

