If you go to bed with someone who snores, this cat parent has the perfect prank for you

This is one video best watched with the sound on.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 15, 2020 12:07 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Totoro, the Aussie cat sleeping.
The image shows Totoro, the Aussie cat sleeping. (TikTok/@totorotheaussiecat)
         

Going to bed with another person is no easy feat. There can be fights over the blanket or what the room temperature should be. One may choose to put up with these annoyances for the comfort and warmth of having a loved one next to you. However, a thing that can genuinely deteriorate one’s sleep quality, without avail, is somebody snoring. Well, if you battle the snore demon daily, then this cat parent has a neat prank you can pull on the snorer for some innocent giggles.

A clip captioned, “He snores so loud!” was shared on Totoro, the Aussie cat’s very own TikTok account on June 13.

The recording shows the fluffball sleeping. Its hooman places a microphone next to its face. The feline’s snores are then captured in the mike and magnified. What truly makes the video all the more hilarious is the ending wherein the kitty wakes up, startled after hearing its own loud Z’s.

This is one video you would want to watch with the sound on.

@totorotheaussiecat

He snores so loud!!! ##fluffy ##kitty ##catsoftiktok ##catsoftik ##cat ##cats ##pet ##pets ##catsbae ##catslove ##catwalk ##catlove ##catsmoves ##petparent ##fyp

♬ original sound - animalsdoingthings

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 8,200 likes and more than 150 comments.

Here is how TikTokers reacted to the derpy cat. One person said, “Calling the mothership,” referring to the strange amplification produced by the microphone. Another individual wrote, “The startled look at the end”. Yes, not to pick favourites but that was the part we liked best as well.

“I laughed so much that I actually cried,” read one comment.

What are your thoughts on this snoring cat prank? Is this something you’ll be trying on your hooman loved ones?

