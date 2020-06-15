This creepy foot is straight out of a horror movie scene, but it’s not what you think

Updated: Jun 15, 2020

Imagine a scene from a horror movie in which the ghost is introduced on the screen for the first time. First, you’ll hear an eerie creak of a door that seriously needs oiling. Then, a silhouette is seen that confirms its presence. And finally a creepy looking hand or foot is shown which is your cue to scream.

Well, this picture shared on Twitter may just seem like it fits right into this horror movie scenario. But be assured that it’s not what you think it is. Posted on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, a picture of a rather disturbing ‘foot’ is bound to send down chills down your spine.

The picture shows this ‘foot’ peeking from below a branch of a tree. Grey in colour, it has black ‘finger nails’ and will instantly remind you of witches, ghosts and even white walkers if you’re a fan of Game of Thrones.

The post asks people to guess what the image really shows. And netizens immediately began sharing their answers ranging from a foot in dire need of a pedicure to the fictional being of the mountains, Yeti.

Take a look at the photo and judge for yourself:

Can you identify this animal? pic.twitter.com/6WHc2cidRO — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 14, 2020

Posted on June 14, the picture has garnered over 800 likes and tons of curious guesses from netizens.

Here are some guesses:

Human in desperate need of a pedicure — KTPeriPeri🇮🇳 (@kaarnama13) June 14, 2020

white walkers are coming, scary 🤣💀❄️ — Amandeep Singh (@amandeep14) June 14, 2020

A woman with metallic nail polish? — Suresh Nithyanandam (@yenkural) June 14, 2020

Gorilla 🦍 — Pradeep Kumar🇮🇳 (@Mitu_1994) June 14, 2020

The foot of Yeti — جعلی غالب (@TheFakeSage) June 14, 2020

Later, the thing in the picture was identified as a type of fungus known as Xylaria polymorpha, also nicknamed as ‘Dead man’s fingers’.

So there’s no need to freak out, winter is not coming.

What did you think of this odd picture?