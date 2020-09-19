This description of bhel puri may remind you of Maya from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 08:57 IST

There are many who have watched the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and have proudly proclaimed their love for the sarcastic and sassy character Maya Sarabhai, played by Ratna Pathak. And who can forget her way of explaining everyday things in a “sophisticated” way. This tweet by Harsh Goenka explaining bhal puri may just remind you of the character and also may make you say “Oh! This is so Maya style.”

In his tweet, Goenka wrote that how a waiter at a 5 star restaurant may describe the delicious street food bhel puri and it’s hilarious:

Waiter in 5 star-Will you have crispy puffed rice drizzled with aromatic cilantro and chefs secret micro-greens, bathed in luscious dates and rare chillies, seasoned with a sauce of sweet tamarind tossed in finely diced potatoes and crunchy round wafers?

I- You mean ‘bhel puri’. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 18, 2020

Since being shared a day ago on September 18, the tweet has gathered close to 1,600 likes – and counting. It has also amassed tons of comments from people. While some tried to come up with their own Maya-styled explanations, others simply chuckled at the tweet.

“Now I need to hear the description of a samosa,” said a Twitter user and we would love to read that too.

Journalist Madhavan Narayanan came up with an explanation, guess what it is. “Wait till you taste crispy fried elongated rice pancakes with gently garnished mashed potato fillings served with spicy lentil soup and coconut -and-pepper dip,” he tweeted.

To which, Goenka replied:

DOS And donts of food — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 18, 2020

Here’s how others reacted:

Too hilarious Mr goenka! Where do you got such jokes?🤣 Made my day! — Shubham Hendre 🇮🇳 (@iamSRH_official) September 18, 2020

Thick wheat floor noodles in a pigeon pea stew with assafoetida and blend of rich indian spices. Served with garlic dip, raw mango piclkle, onion rings

Confused😃😃 its Dal dhokli — rahul singhvi (@rahulsinghvi4) September 18, 2020

What do you think of the tweet?

Also Read | How to say papdi chaat like Maya from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai? Zomato has an answer