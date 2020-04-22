How to say papdi chaat like Maya from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai? Zomato has an answer

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 17:16 IST

Years ago Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai first appeared on television and introduced such epic characters who made people laugh out loud and still do so. Just like the saas-bahu jodi of Maya and Monisha. The posh urbanised Maya’s witty digs at Monisha’s middle-class upbringing certainly prompted a lot of giggles and chuckles from people. Especially, when Maya took it upon herself to define everything Monisha said in a ‘sophisticated way’ by starting the sentence with ‘Monisha Beta’ and ending it with the show’s popular catchphrase ‘it’s so middle class’.

Zomato took inspiration from just that and tweeted how Maya would describe the popular street food papdi chaat. Here’s what they shared and there’s a good chance that the explanation will tickle your funny bone.

monisha beta 'crisp fried dough wafers topped with chickpeas, yogurt and tangy tamarind mint and cilantro' bolo, this papdi chaat is so middle class — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) April 22, 2020

Since being shared a few hours ago, the tweet prompted tons of reactions from people. While some appreciated Zomato’s sense of humour, others came up with their own ‘sophisticated’ version. From gulgappa to poha, people tried saying everything the Maya way.

Damn bro 😂😂😂 — Vamshi Krishna (@vamkrishna196) April 22, 2020

A bloated hollow wheat item cooked in oil and eaten with seasoned tamarind water and stuffed a little bit with white peas and gravy — Monik Bauva (@kaccha_nimbu) April 22, 2020

@VarunmThakur did it way before



Monisha beta "Flattened rice flakes with robust Indian Spices , mixed with sauteed onions and a dash of lime and sprinkle of coriander and basil leaves" bolo



poha is too middle class https://t.co/S27n4lPHMG pic.twitter.com/KQfPtBNRi4 — Pratik Santra (@PratikSantra) April 22, 2020

Yaar 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👌👌👌 — anish patel (@tu_rehnde_) April 22, 2020

What do you think of this Maya-inspired tweet?

