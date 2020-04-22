e-paper
How to say papdi chaat like Maya from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai? Zomato has an answer

Zomato tweeted how Maya would describe the popular street food papdi chaat.

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 17:16 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Zomato’s Maya-inspired tweet prompted tons of reactions.
Zomato’s Maya-inspired tweet prompted tons of reactions. (Screengrab)
         

Years ago Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai first appeared on television and introduced such epic characters who made people laugh out loud and still do so. Just like the saas-bahu jodi of Maya and Monisha. The posh urbanised Maya’s witty digs at Monisha’s middle-class upbringing certainly prompted a lot of giggles and chuckles from people. Especially, when Maya took it upon herself to define everything Monisha said in a ‘sophisticated way’ by starting the sentence with ‘Monisha Beta’ and ending it with the show’s popular catchphrase ‘it’s so middle class’.

Zomato took inspiration from just that and tweeted how Maya would describe the popular street food papdi chaat. Here’s what they shared and there’s a good chance that the explanation will tickle your funny bone.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the tweet prompted tons of reactions from people. While some appreciated Zomato’s sense of humour, others came up with their own ‘sophisticated’ version. From gulgappa to poha, people tried saying everything the Maya way.

What do you think of this Maya-inspired tweet?

Also Read | ‘My parents think I am as useless as Zomato,’ posts Twitter user. Their savage reply

