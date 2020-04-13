e-paper
‘My parents think I am as useless as Zomato,’ posts Twitter user. Their savage reply

“My parents think I am as useless as Zomato in our phones during this lockdown. My parents are wise,” posted Twitter user Basit.

Apr 13, 2020
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Zomato’s reply to the Twitter user has sparked all sorts of reactions.
Zomato's reply to the Twitter user has sparked all sorts of reactions.
         

Zomato has once again caught the attention and appreciation of tweeple after a simple yet savage comeback to a post by a Twitter user. The food delivery service replied to a post that tried to take a dig at the app and its use in the current lockdown situation. Their reply is winning Twitter over collecting comments like ‘savage’, ‘burn’ and ‘epic’, among others.

“My parents think I am as useless as Zomato in our phones during this lockdown. My parents are wise,” posted Twitter user Basit.

That joke didn’t go down well with Zomato. The Twitter user hadn’t tagged Zomato in the post but that didn’t stop them from a posting a reply to the comment.

“We’re actually delivering groceries now, aap apna dekh lo,” they tweeted back.

Posted an hour ago, the tweet has won tweeple over collecting more than 3,000 likes and close to 480 retweets - and counting.

“And that befitting reply. Zomato - 1 Other person - 0,” posted a Twitter user. “Also, not useless. We’ve been ordering,” wrote another. “Damn that’s some good roast,” wrote a third.

Gifs were also used:

Last year, Zomato prompted a trend with a tongue-in-cheek tweet. “Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye.” (Guys, you should sometimes eat home cooked food as well.),” they tweeted and soon several others handles joined the trend by sharing similar tweets.

What do you think about Zomato’s tweet?

