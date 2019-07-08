Zomato prompts trend with tweet, then shows who’s boss with a new one

Zomato India has - on more than one occasion - won Twitter’s attention and applause for their quirky tweets. Their latest post can be counted among those special tweets. The official Twitter handle of the food delivery service posted a tongue-in-cheek tweet that quickly turned into something of a trend on the micro-blogging site. And while everyone began copying the format to share their own tweets, Zomato proved just who the boss is with some expert level trolling.It all started on July 3 when Zomato tweeted: “Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye.” (Guys, you should sometimes eat home cooked food as well.)Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye&mdash; Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 3, 2019The tweet, while collecting tons of ‘likes’ and retweets, also started a little trend. Several people and handles shared similar playful posts.Guys, kabhi kabhi raat ke 3 baje, phone side pe rakh ke 😴 jaana chahiye https://t.co/pnhLejzVBK&mdash; YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) July 5, 2019Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye&mdash; Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 3, 2019guys, kabhi kabhi cable pe bhi kuch dekh lena chahiye https://t.co/HKxxCUfMc2&mdash; amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 4, 2019Guys, kabhi kabhi queue me lag ke bhi Electricity bill pay kar dena chahiye https://t.co/PGYkM8pNAW&mdash; MobiKwik (@MobiKwik) July 5, 2019Guys, kabhi kabhi line mein lag ke aagey se first row ki movie ticket bhi le leni chahiye. https://t.co/q7Plmh5NvH&mdash; BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) July 8, 2019Guys, kabhi kabhi work from home bhi kar lena chahiye https://t.co/Qn1i4EbQCi&mdash; Shuttl (@Shuttl_Ind) July 8, 2019Guys, kabhi kabhi khud bhi khana bana lena chahiye 😜#SundayMotivation https://t.co/cSJCxGqiNs&mdash; FAASOS (@faasos) July 7, 2019Guys, kabhi kabhi Car mai aux connect karke bhi songs sun lene chahiye https://t.co/RaPeJPdSdS&mdash; Radio City (@radiocityindia) July 7, 2019Now, even as similar tweets flood Twitter, it’s Zomato that has proved exactly who’s boss.With a screenshot of a couple of such tweets, here’s how Zomato trolled the handles. Guys, kabhi kabhi khud ke acche tweet bhi soch lene chahiye. pic.twitter.com/rnsuoqBYAR&mdash; Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 8, 2019Since being shared some five hours ago, Zomato’s newest tweet has collected over 6,700 ‘likes’ and more than 1,800 retweets. pic.twitter.com/uZskUOOsKI&mdash; Abhishek Maurya (@abhishek_rays) July 8, 2019@ZomatoIN tu tho bada naughty hai re😂😂&mdash; अभिनव रंजन पाण्डेय (@abhinav_rp) July 8, 2019 pic.twitter.com/j7xCoQipM9&mdash; Divyansh (@subka_katega) July 8, 2019😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Savage&mdash; Ashtbhuja (@ashtbhuja25) July 8, 2019Mass Trolling 😂&mdash; Nikamma Pehlwan (@NikammaPehelwan) July 8, 2019What do you think about the tweet?