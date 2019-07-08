Zomato prompts trend with tweet, then shows who’s boss with a new one

Zomato India has - on more than one occasion - won Twitter’s attention and applause for their quirky tweets. Their latest post can be counted among those special tweets. The official Twitter handle of the food delivery service posted a tongue-in-cheek tweet that quickly turned into something of a trend on the micro-blogging site. And while everyone began copying the format to share their own tweets, Zomato proved just who the boss is with some expert level trolling.

It all started on July 3 when Zomato tweeted: “Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye.” (Guys, you should sometimes eat home cooked food as well.)

Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 3, 2019

The tweet, while collecting tons of ‘likes’ and retweets, also started a little trend. Several people and handles shared similar playful posts.

Guys, kabhi kabhi raat ke 3 baje, phone side pe rakh ke 😴 jaana chahiye https://t.co/pnhLejzVBK — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) July 5, 2019

guys, kabhi kabhi cable pe bhi kuch dekh lena chahiye https://t.co/HKxxCUfMc2 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 4, 2019

Guys, kabhi kabhi queue me lag ke bhi Electricity bill pay kar dena chahiye https://t.co/PGYkM8pNAW — MobiKwik (@MobiKwik) July 5, 2019

Guys, kabhi kabhi line mein lag ke aagey se first row ki movie ticket bhi le leni chahiye. https://t.co/q7Plmh5NvH — BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) July 8, 2019

Guys, kabhi kabhi work from home bhi kar lena chahiye https://t.co/Qn1i4EbQCi — Shuttl (@Shuttl_Ind) July 8, 2019

Guys, kabhi kabhi khud bhi khana bana lena chahiye 😜#SundayMotivation https://t.co/cSJCxGqiNs — FAASOS (@faasos) July 7, 2019

Guys, kabhi kabhi Car mai aux connect karke bhi songs sun lene chahiye https://t.co/RaPeJPdSdS — Radio City (@radiocityindia) July 7, 2019

Now, even as similar tweets flood Twitter, it’s Zomato that has proved exactly who’s boss.

With a screenshot of a couple of such tweets, here’s how Zomato trolled the handles.

Guys, kabhi kabhi khud ke acche tweet bhi soch lene chahiye. pic.twitter.com/rnsuoqBYAR — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 8, 2019

Since being shared some five hours ago, Zomato’s newest tweet has collected over 6,700 ‘likes’ and more than 1,800 retweets.

What do you think about the tweet?

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 16:29 IST