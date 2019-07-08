Today in New Delhi, India
Zomato prompts trend with tweet, then shows who’s boss with a new one

The official Twitter handle of the food delivery service posted a tongue-in-cheek tweet that quickly turned into something of a trend on the micro-blogging site.

it's viral Updated: Jul 08, 2019 16:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Zomato India has - on more than one occasion - won Twitter’s attention and applause for their quirky tweets. Their latest post can be counted among those special tweets. The official Twitter handle of the food delivery service posted a tongue-in-cheek tweet that quickly turned into something of a trend on the micro-blogging site. And while everyone began copying the format to share their own tweets, Zomato proved just who the boss is with some expert level trolling.

It all started on July 3 when Zomato tweeted: “Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye.” (Guys, you should sometimes eat home cooked food as well.)

The tweet, while collecting tons of ‘likes’ and retweets, also started a little trend. Several people and handles shared similar playful posts.

Now, even as similar tweets flood Twitter, it’s Zomato that has proved exactly who’s boss.

With a screenshot of a couple of such tweets, here’s how Zomato trolled the handles.

Since being shared some five hours ago, Zomato’s newest tweet has collected over 6,700 ‘likes’ and more than 1,800 retweets.

What do you think about the tweet?

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 16:29 IST

