Home / It's Viral / This doggo seems quite guilty about a pile of clothes he may or may not have dropped

This doggo seems quite guilty about a pile of clothes he may or may not have dropped

Those puppy eyes will get you.

Jul 16, 2020
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Fansu seems both guilty and confused.
Fansu seems both guilty and confused. (Instagram/@bz_golden)
         

In the wide array of doggo videos on the Internet, clips of guilty dogs have a special place. Doggos showing us their sad faces over a mess they created or things they accidentally destroyed can melt one’s heart in seconds. And this video is a prime example of that.

A video shared on Instagram on a handle called bz_golden shows a video of Fansu the golden retriever looking guilty about a deed he may or may not have committed. The clip shows Fansu’s mum asking him about a pile of clothes that have fallen on the floor. Fansu seems both guilty and confused, but his expressions are guaranteed to make one go ‘aww’.

“So somehow her pile of clothes lost balance and then she blames me for it... not my fault if she didn’t put them in the wardrobe right?” says the caption telling us Fansu’s perspective.

Take a look at the video and see if you can tell if Fansu could have been responsible.

Well, chances are Fansu’s adorable face melted your heart into a puddle. He seems to have won the hearts of people on Instagram for sure.

“Fansu is innocent... it was the wind doing it,” comments an individual. “Mama’s fault, absolutely,” writes another. “Puppy eyes activated,” adds a third. “Poor baby, he’s innocent, it’s the wind mama,” posts a fourth also taking Fansu’s side.

Well, so many people are convinced Fansu wasn’t at fault. What do you think?

Also Read | Nova the doggo is using her ‘puppy dog eyes’ to get out of a tricky situation. Watch

