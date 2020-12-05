e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / ‘This engine will take first woman to Moon’, posts Jeff Bezos. Shares video

‘This engine will take first woman to Moon’, posts Jeff Bezos. Shares video

“Awesome,” wrote an Instagram user on the video shared by Jeff Bezos on Instagram.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 01:35 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a screenshot from the video shared by Jeff Bezos.
The image shows a screenshot from the video shared by Jeff Bezos. (Instagram/@jeffbezos)
         

If you’re someone who loves everything space-related, you may be aware of NASA’s Artemis program. In case you’re not, allow us to explain. In this programme, the space agency formally outlined a plan to return to the Moon by 2024, and land a man and a woman on the lunar surface. To develop the technologies, NASA has also collaborated with some firms, including Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. The Amazon founder and CEO have now taken to Instagram to share a video related to the programme and it has left people intrigued.

Bezos shared a video of a rocket engine callled BE-7 and wrote that it “will take the first woman to the surface of the Moon.” In the caption, he also explained about the engine. “The BE-7 is a high-performance, additively manufactured liquid hydrogen/liquid oxygen lunar landing engine with 10,000 lbf of thrust — deep throttling down to 2,000 lbf for a precise landing on the Moon,” he added.

He also mentioned that the engine will power the company’s lunar lander. Bezos concluded the post by detailing that the video is from a test that took place at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville.

Take a look at the mesmerising clip:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has quickly gathered more than 4.1 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of comments from people.

“Awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing,” shared another. “Wow,” said a third.

People also shared clap emojis to express their reactions.

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
BJP springs a surprise in Hyderabad civic polls, keeps TRS away from majority mark
BJP springs a surprise in Hyderabad civic polls, keeps TRS away from majority mark
‘No BJP storm, sky is clear’: Owaisi reacts to Hyderabad civic poll results
‘No BJP storm, sky is clear’: Owaisi reacts to Hyderabad civic poll results
‘Can’t even build their roads’: Rajnath Singh’s stinging jibe at Pakistan
‘Can’t even build their roads’: Rajnath Singh’s stinging jibe at Pakistan
Serial killer targeted strangers for fun. His family called him Psycho Razi
Serial killer targeted strangers for fun. His family called him Psycho Razi
Rajinikanth’s aides urge him to project himself as CM candidate
Rajinikanth’s aides urge him to project himself as CM candidate
At UN Covid meet, cash-strapped Pak PM Imran Khan seeks debt relief
At UN Covid meet, cash-strapped Pak PM Imran Khan seeks debt relief
UK, EU trade talks at ‘difficult’ point as deadline approaches
UK, EU trade talks at ‘difficult’ point as deadline approaches
Will we ever get a pill for reverse ageing? Dr. David Sinclair answers #HTLS2020
Will we ever get a pill for reverse ageing? Dr. David Sinclair answers #HTLS2020
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In