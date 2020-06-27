This grandma-grandson team is winning hearts with their super sweet videos

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 17:11 IST

“Super sweet”, “absolutely adorable”, and “effortlessly endearing”, these are some among the many adjectives which you may be inclined to use for this grandma and grandson who are now taking TikTok by storm. Chances are that this delightful duo will end up winning your heart too.

Hailing from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, this is the story of 22-year-old Akshay Partha Sarathy and his elderly grandmother Chellam. Sarathy an advocate by profession and Chellam, a homemaker, are now spreading tons of positivity among people, one video at a time.

Sarathy was a user of TikTok when it was known as Musically and often shared all sorts of videos on the platform. One day while watching a video on TikTok with his grandmother, they decided to make a small clip. Sarathy told Hindustan Times that he created the video, uploaded it and went to sleep.However, the next day when he opened his profile, he was surprised to see that the video was going all sorts of viral. Furthermore, it had tons of positive comments from people who wrote about how much they loved seeing the duo.

It was since then that they started making the videos, and mostly on what trends on the platform. “We don’t put much efforts while making a video, we enjoy while doing it and it’s all for fun,” said Sarathy. He then added that initially they started doing video only in Tamil but since March, they started making clips in other languages too. Mainly because they wanted to spread happiness among people who’re staying indoors due to the pandemic.

“We don’t take it so seriously, it’s more of fun and joy. It’s really all about the grandma-grandson bond that we share,” told Sarathy. He also added that he only shares those videos that his grandmother is comfortable doing or else he doesn’t upload the clips, even after recording them.

Talking about the inspiration of making the videos, Sarathy reveals that the appreciative comments from people is a big motivator for them and Chellam also likes reading what people have to say about their performances.

The playfulness and joy are apparent between the duo in almost all the videos and this clip aptly shows the same:

Besides his videos with his grandmother, Sarathy also makes individual clips which he mostly share on his Instagram profile.

The duo is happy that people like their videos as all they want to spread smiles and happiness through their clips.

What do you think of the grandma-grandson team?