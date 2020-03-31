This hearing impaired doggo just won netizens’ hearts. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 11:42 IST

Misunderstandings are usually not cute at all and if anything, just a hassle in any fruitful relationship. But trust this canine cutie named Tucker to introduce us to a misunderstanding that is actually making netizens smile!

Posted on our new favourite subreddit called ‘animals being confused’, this 25-second-long video shows a woman running behind a dog who is chasing after a man. If the post wasn’t so accurately titled “Tucker appears to have mistaken this gentleman walking by as my wife. Tucker is also deaf”, viewers may have been confused. However, the caption explains the whole situation crystal clearly to any onlookers. It also accounts for the woman’s aggressive hand gestures as well as the practical lunge she does to grab onto the hearing impaired doggo, as soon as she is by his side. All’s well that ends well, though! As soon as Tucker realises that his mom is by his side and not treading anyway in front, he stops running. Before you know it, Tucker and his mom are walking back together to the cameraman.

Here is what Redditors had to say about Tucker, the confused doggo. One comment read, “they walk the same! Watch. Lil guy never stood a chance”.

Others on the thread tried to guess what this pooch must be thinking. One person said, “JESUS! WHO THE-oh! Hey mama! It’s you! How’d you get here? Let’s go”. While another commented, “Human?? Human!!! Huuuumannnnn!! Human! Human human human human huma- OH MY GOD WHO TOUCHED M-oh....hi human! Hi! Hi! Hi”.

A Reddit user commented, “oh my goodness, that’s so cute! He was so happy to see her and come back home with her”. What are your thoughts on Tucker’s actions: sweet or silly?