This kitty may remind every firstborn of their younger siblings. Watch

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 10:27 IST

This little furry feline, the colour of a freshly baked croissant, may remind loads of you out there of a younger sibling, a significant other, or even a friend. That is because this cat wants attention and is using the greatest weapon of all time to get it, his cuteness.

This, just over 40-second-long, clip was posted on Reddit on April 3. Titled “he’s trying to convince him to play”, the post was shared on the ‘funny’ subreddit. It shows a cat cutely mucking about with a toy, which it hopes to play with, using its paws. He then approaches his hooman and uses the same paw to get his attention. Nobody is immune to the hypnotic quality of those big eyes so obviously, the pet parent gives in and throws the fluffy toy across. The cat chases after it and gracefully walks back to his hooman with the plaything in his mouth, ready for round two. When the person doesn’t comply immediately, the cat continues to paw at him to get his attention.

Redditors couldn’t keep their paws off this cute cat video. One person said, “throw the ball”. While another commented, “could be a dog’s soul in a cat”.

Other cat parents shared stories of their own felines. A Reddit user wrote, “that’s awesome reminds me of mine who used to live to play fetch”.

“Posting this without sound should be a punishable offence”, read one comment on the thread. But bless netizens who always have each other’s backs, especially when it comes to cat videos. A Redditor shared the link of the same video but this time you can hear those irresistible meows!

What are your thoughts on this fetch playing, attention-seeking cat?

