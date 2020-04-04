This cat could probably give you some notes on how to treat your significant other. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 20:13 IST

Cats often get a bad rep on the Internet. They may sometimes be associated with selfish behaviour, such as not giving hoomans cuddles when asked for them, delivering live or dead rats as an offering of appreciation, and sometimes suffocating people in their sleep by sitting atop their faces. However, this kitty is here to give the whole feline community a PR makeover! This cat is so good, that it could probably teach some humans a thing or two about desirable behaviour.

This, just over-15-second-long, video was shared on the subreddit ‘aww’ on April 3. The clip is descriptively captioned “my mom adopted a cat that brings her slippers to her every morning. I didn’t believe her until she got it on camera finally”.

This cat called Lulu, as is discovered towards the end of the recording, treats her hooman right! The clip starts with her carrying an Ugg-like shoe in her mouth which she drops right in front of her pet parent. It seems like Lulu is very proud of her achievement because she starts meowing as soon as her mom says “thank you, Lulu”.

The post currently has over 106,000 upvotes and 1,200 comments. Lulu the cat has become so popular that she even her own subreddit for all slipper related content.

Here is what Redditors had to say about Lulu. One person said, “I love the aggressive meowing once she succeeds in bringing the slipper”. While another compared Lulu to their own pet writing, “I wake up to a bed full of cat toys every morning. Not as useful as one slipper”. Well, not every cat can be like Lulu, we suppose!

Some Reddit users refused to believe that Lulu was doing this gesture just from the kindness of her heart. One individual wrote, “So this. Cat realizes mommy needs slippers before being fed, so it’s helping speed up the process of the eats being dispensed”. Another tried to guess the cat’s perspective when commenting, “Madame, I have brought you your slippers, so you can make haste to my empty food vessel, lest I too soon become an empty vessel and wither away. Chop chop m’lady!”

What are your thoughts on Lulu? Do you really believe she is a Messiah with whiskers or just a mastermind trying to get fed quickly?