This monkey swimming in a pool will remind you of your beach holidays
Animals have taken over the deserted streets after nationwide lockdown. And the Internet has steadily supplied netizens with videos and images of them roaming on the streets without any worries. One such video has now taken tweeple by surprise. The video posted on Twitter by IPS officer Dipangshu Kabra has sparked amused reactions among netizens as well as celebrities like Raveena Tandon and Tisca Chopra.
The clip shows two monkeys sitting on the balcony of a house overlooking a pool. Within a few seconds, one of them does a perfect cannonball and splashes into the pool and starts swimming.
“Why should humans have all the fun, animals can enjoy too,” reads the caption and we strongly agree too!
Why should humans have all the fun, #animals can enjoy too 😂— Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) April 10, 2020
Video shared by my friend @arunbothra @peta @PetaIndia pic.twitter.com/QXisVuMwE6
The clip was also shared by Raveena Tandon on Twitter.
This is priceless!!! Don’t know where or when , but nonetheles ,this is pure monkey fun! ♥️♥️♥️😂 pic.twitter.com/RKda8OmwvO— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 11, 2020
The monkeys’ day out at the pool was viewed numerous times and the netizens could not stop but wonder what the apes were thinking while chilling by the pool.
The forefathers have come to see the progress!— Himanshu Sharma (PhD waala doctor) (@pharaohanshu) April 11, 2020
Why should always human have fun.🐒🐒🐒— Ashutosh Kumar (@ashutosh794) April 11, 2020
Planets Of The Apes— Chhoro Marwadi (@ChhoroMarwadi) April 10, 2020
Momma Monkey: Chalo beta swimming jao, nahin toh thodi der mein it'll be crowded. 😎🐵🐵— Pawan_Arya (@allergen_arya) April 10, 2020
How cute, they are enjoying their holidays.
What do you think of the clip?