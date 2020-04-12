e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This monkey swimming in a pool will remind you of your beach holidays

This monkey swimming in a pool will remind you of your beach holidays

The clip shows two monkeys sitting on the balcony of a house overlooking a pool. Within a few seconds, one of them does a perfect cannonball and splashes into the pool and starts swimming.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 12, 2020 21:33 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The monkey was seen swimming in a deserted pool.
The monkey was seen swimming in a deserted pool.(Twitter)
         

Animals have taken over the deserted streets after nationwide lockdown. And the Internet has steadily supplied netizens with videos and images of them roaming on the streets without any worries. One such video has now taken tweeple by surprise. The video posted on Twitter by IPS officer Dipangshu Kabra has sparked amused reactions among netizens as well as celebrities like Raveena Tandon and Tisca Chopra.

The clip shows two monkeys sitting on the balcony of a house overlooking a pool. Within a few seconds, one of them does a perfect cannonball and splashes into the pool and starts swimming.

“Why should humans have all the fun, animals can enjoy too,” reads the caption and we strongly agree too!

The clip was also shared by Raveena Tandon on Twitter.

The monkeys’ day out at the pool was viewed numerous times and the netizens could not stop but wonder what the apes were thinking while chilling by the pool.

What do you think of the clip?

tags
top news
12 new neighbourhoods in Delhi’s 43 containment zones, mostly in South Delhi
12 new neighbourhoods in Delhi’s 43 containment zones, mostly in South Delhi
We need to take lockdowns, curfews seriously: Sachin Pilot
We need to take lockdowns, curfews seriously: Sachin Pilot
15 Pak soldiers, 8 terrorists killed in Army’s LoC action, says intel report
15 Pak soldiers, 8 terrorists killed in Army’s LoC action, says intel report
PM Boris discharged from hospital, a week after being admitted for Covid-19
PM Boris discharged from hospital, a week after being admitted for Covid-19
LIVE| Coronavirus death toll in United Kingdom crosses 10,000
LIVE| Coronavirus death toll in United Kingdom crosses 10,000
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
Vikram Chandra decodes the nature of extended lockdown, & other top news
Vikram Chandra decodes the nature of extended lockdown, & other top news
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news