This photo of doggo brothers Watson and Kiko is giving people all the feels

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 19:44 IST

Dogs usually win our hearts with their naughty antics and loveable actions. But this picture of doggo brothers Watson and Kiko is so aesthetically pleasing, you’ll probably sigh looking at it with a smile on your face.

Watson and Kiko are Insta famous and have several adorable pictures together. But this recent one with the perfect pose and an incredible setting makes for a gorgeous click.

The post shared along with the picture says, “It was meant to be, they were meant to find each other. Be there for each other. Be each other’s best friend. Be brothers and care for each other”.

Now if that doesn’t hit you right in the feels as you see these doggos hug one another in such a warm embrace, we’re not sure what will

Shared some 21 hours ago, the post has gathered over a lakh likes and more than 700 comments and counting.

“This is so incredibly sweet! Pure glowing love,” posts a fellow doggo. “God sends us earth angles to look after us. They are definitely meant to be,” says another.

“This is quite possibly my favourite Instagram photo ever. Absolute perfection, “ writes an Instagram user. “So sweet,” shares another.

What do you think about this gorgeous photo?

Also Read | Lost dog visits vet’s clinic to find its way back to human parent