This random image of a broken chair is giving people lots of feels

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 11:31 IST

Have you ever come across a random image or video which leaves you with lots of feeling? If yes, then you know what we’re talking about. If you haven’t, then chances are that this random image of a broken chair would be your first.

Shared on Twitter, the image shows a single piece royal couch kept on the side of the road. The front legs of the chair, however, are broken and the entire thing may give one the feeling that it’s a character out of an animated movie – that too a sad one. Indicating the same, a Twitter user wrote, “Me too chair, me too” and shared the image.

Me too chair, me too pic.twitter.com/OUyYp140Zx — Alyzande Renard 🌻 (@alyzande) July 7, 2020

Since being shared just a few days ago, the image has gone viral with over 3.3 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the image has received over 80,000 retweets. As for comments, many could relate to the imaginary emotion displayed in the chair. Are you one of them too?

Here’s a Twitter user who came up with a pigeon version:

Then there is this individual who in an attempt to determine the reason behind the chair’s fall – and also to spread some cheer – shared this art:

He just laughs because he slipped



Reconciliation with life pic.twitter.com/GUzuII2hHc — saudi_man (@smartman_18) July 9, 2020

“That’s a sad chair; hope you are not sad too,” wrote a Twitter user. To which, the original poster, quite punnily, replied, “A little tired and in need of upholstery.”

This user of the micro-blogging site, in an attempt to console the chair, shared this image:

“Never seen a chair sum up a year so perfectly,” tweeted another and you won’t be wrong if you agree with them.

This individual thought the tale of the chair would make up for a great movie and tweeted, “Exclusively on Disney+ from 1 August - Pixar’s latest masterpiece, Chairs.”

Many were reminded of the film The Beauty and the beast. Just like this Twitter user who expressed, “Damn, that “Beauty and the Beast” reboot looks depressing.” In case you haven’t seen the classic fairy tale film yet, the users are referring to the plot of the film where an enchantress transforms the servants of a prince into animated household objects.

“Haha that is one of the most anthropomorphic chairs I’ve ever seen!” wrote a Twitter user and we do agree.

What do you feel when you look at the image?

