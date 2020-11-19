This ‘sneakiest shoe stealer on the planet’ is probably the cutest too. Watch

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 10:52 IST

Have you ever seen those videos that are absolutely adorable and often leave you with a smile? This video featuring Khan the weenie is one such clip. It shows how the black and cream mini dachshunds sneakily ‘steals’ a shoe.

Shared on We Rate Dogs’ Twitter profile, the video is about ten seconds long. However, chances are you’ll end up watching it for much longer.

“This is Khan. He’s the sneakiest shoe stealer on the planet. Has never ever been caught... until now. 14/10,” they wrote and shared the clip.

This is Khan. He’s the sneakiest shoe stealer on the planet. Has never ever been caught... until now. 14/10 (IG: khantheweenie) pic.twitter.com/qyAQzDWuju — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) November 19, 2020

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 4.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post also received tons of love-filled comments from people. While some showered their love for Khan, others tweeted about similar antics of their pet babies.

“What are you talking about? Khan is just being a good boy and putting on his shoes to go for a walk. The streak continues,” wrote a Twitter user supporting the dog and shared:

What are you talking about? Khan is just being a good boy and putting on his shoes to go for a walk.



The streak continues. pic.twitter.com/entUmHhR7G — Mychal (@mychal3ts) November 19, 2020

“I got a shoe thief too. Mine isn’t as stealth tho,” shared another along with an image of the not-so-pro perpetrator.

I got a shoe thief too. Mine isn’t as stealth tho pic.twitter.com/Bcg4lNSFnA — Veronica Isley (@vbisley) November 19, 2020

“Going to be watching this until further notice, he’s doing such a great job tbh,” declared a Twitter user. “All I see is very careful shoe transportation taking place here. Counsel has failed to establish intent to steal. Move to dismiss all charges,” joked another. To which, an individual, quite wittily replied, “And countershoe for malicious pawsecution.”

What do you think of Khan’s video?