This 'sneakiest shoe stealer on the planet' is probably the cutest too. Watch

This ‘sneakiest shoe stealer on the planet’ is probably the cutest too. Watch

Shared on We Rate Dogs’ Twitter profile, the video is about ten seconds long.

Nov 19, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the dog named Khan.
The image shows the dog named Khan.
         

Have you ever seen those videos that are absolutely adorable and often leave you with a smile? This video featuring Khan the weenie is one such clip. It shows how the black and cream mini dachshunds sneakily ‘steals’ a shoe.

Shared on We Rate Dogs’ Twitter profile, the video is about ten seconds long. However, chances are you’ll end up watching it for much longer.

“This is Khan. He’s the sneakiest shoe stealer on the planet. Has never ever been caught... until now. 14/10,” they wrote and shared the clip.

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 4.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post also received tons of love-filled comments from people. While some showered their love for Khan, others tweeted about similar antics of their pet babies.

“What are you talking about? Khan is just being a good boy and putting on his shoes to go for a walk. The streak continues,” wrote a Twitter user supporting the dog and shared:

“I got a shoe thief too. Mine isn’t as stealth tho,” shared another along with an image of the not-so-pro perpetrator.

“Going to be watching this until further notice, he’s doing such a great job tbh,” declared a Twitter user. “All I see is very careful shoe transportation taking place here. Counsel has failed to establish intent to steal. Move to dismiss all charges,” joked another. To which, an individual, quite wittily replied, “And countershoe for malicious pawsecution.”

What do you think of Khan’s video?

Covid-19 negative report gives false hope, don’t go out yet: Experts
US vaccination plan could lose ‘weeks or months’: Biden on transition delay
DRI busts an international cocaine smuggling racket in 3-day-long Operation Calypso
China is fortifying defences across Ladakh border, not prepping to disengage
Delhi policewoman promoted for tracing 76 missing kids in last 3 months
Mystery killing of 40 monkeys in Telangana has authorities looking for clues
‘Not choosing Kohli, will keep Yadav at No. 3’: Nehra picks IPL 2020 team
‘Covaxin’s efficacy expected to be more than 90%’: PGI Rohtak’s V-C
