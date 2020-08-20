This tweet about setting 5 alarms has tweeple saying ‘same’. Do you relate?

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 09:50 IST

Are you someone who finds it extremely difficult to wake up in the morning? Do you find yourself snoozing your alarm several times before you finally reach the threshold beyond which making it to class or work would require a serious miracle? Despite several near-misses, do you still follow the same pattern even after promising yourself a million times that from tomorrow you will make a conscious effort to wake up on time? If the answers to these questions were yes, yes and yes, you may also find this tweet about waking up and setting alarms extremely relatable.

A tweet shared by Praveen Angusamy, IFS highlights a similar case. He details how he needs to set more than one alarm to wake up every morning.

“I keep 5 alarms because I’ve known myself for 28 years and I don’t trust my sleeping self,” he tweeted. “First 4 alarms are to avoid getting lectured by boss. 5th alarm is to avoid getting fired,” he posted further, adding, “What about you?”

He also shared a picture of the alarms set by him:

I keep 5 alarms because I've known myself for 28years and I don't trust my sleeping self.

First 4 alarms are to avoid getting lectured by boss. 5th alarm is to avoid getting fired.



— Praveen Angusamy, IFS 🐾 (@PraveenIFShere) August 19, 2020

Since being posted on August 19, the tweet has collected several reactions from tweeple who cannot help but share their own alarm system. Of course there are also those who don’t need any alarms to wake up.

Here’s an individual who needs four alarms.

Me too sir.. 4 alarms.. 5.30, 5.45. 6.00 Am warning alarms.. if i didn't get up at 6.00 Am means don't dstb me,one more half an hour.. 🙈

My final getting up time 6.30, it's workout time for me always..

Except #Sunday and Raindyday... Holidays 😜 pic.twitter.com/zrKk4KuZnc — Sravani (@sravani950570) August 19, 2020

Another shares a similar situation:

I’ve known myself 42 years 😉 — Pavan Periwal (@PavanPeriwal) August 19, 2020

For some, even the alarm may not do the trick:

In my case if I can't get up even after 5 alarms, my wife is my job saver.😁 — Rohit Khanna (@rohitkhanna2222) August 19, 2020

“Ironically , I rise some minutes before the alarm starts buzzing,” shared an individual.

Here’s what another shared:

I get up on time without the need of alarms. My mom says ,just tell your pillow when to get up. You will be out of your sleep on time. It works for me really well.🙂 — deepu (@Deepika_deeps_1) August 19, 2020

To which Angusamy replied, “My pillow just hates me I guess”.

What about you? Do you relate to this tweet?