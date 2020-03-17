This video about feline friendship is bound to make you smile. Watch

The Beatles famously sang, ‘I get by with a little help from my friends’ and this sweet cat video is a humble reminder of that evergreen power of friendship!

The almost 55-second-long clip was posted by TikTok user ‘brittanytavares’. It shows the companionship journey of two furred cuties.

Milo, the white and tangerine coloured kitty, in the video is nine-years-old. Her hoomans noticed he wasn’t doing so well and maybe needed someone to keep him company. Since they couldn’t hang-out with Milo all the time, they thought it might be a good idea to get him a new partner-in-crime.

Enter a cute kitten that looks like a tiny snowball with eyes and some paws. According to Brittany, the two felines have been besties ever since they first met.

The clip, which now has over 4.6 lakh views and more than one lakh likes, is a compilation of multiple clips of the two cats napping, snuggling, and playing together. It has additionally been shared on platforms, such as Reddit (https://www.reddit.com/r/MadeMeSmile/comments/fjojlz/the_cat_must_be_so_happy_right_now/), where it is making more people ‘smile’.

The post, which was shared on the subreddit ‘Made me Smile’, already has over 31,000 upvotes and 200 comments. While most on the thread are commenting on the high ‘awww’-ness of the video, the most liked comment is a user really trying to understand the cat’s perspective.

It says, “Ah my young friend, you have much to look forward to, I will teach you all of the essential skills you will need in life.

Lesson one: the 50 best positions to nap in.

Lesson two: the importance of and how to ‘loaf’

Lesson three: how to yowl in precisely the right way for the humans to give you food

Fourth, final and most important lesson: how to catch small rodents and birds in such a way that you can teach your human how to hunt for themselves by dragging it still wriggling into the home”.

Well, as long as Milo isn’t lonely and able to impart his lifelong wisdom to someone. Maybe his humans wouldn’t mind waking up to a dead rat or bird in the house we suppose! What are your thoughts on this video?