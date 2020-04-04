This video of a baby snuggling with his fluffy doggo is all you need to see today

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 15:41 IST

One would think being home all day means lazing around the house the entire time. But there can be many decision one needs to take. For example, if you’re wondering what your next move this afternoon should be and you can’t decide if you should clean, eat , plonk yourself on the couch with a Netflix movie marathon or food-prep for a grand evening meal, we’ve got you covered. Take a break from the tough decision making process and watch this calming video of a baby snuggling with his best friend who happens to be a fluffy doggo twice his size.

This video circulating all over social media is a mood and guaranteed to relax you for that perfect nap that’ll leave you refreshed for the evening. The fact that it’s so cute is only an added advantage.

The clip has collected over 7.6 million views so far.

If you’ve had a rough week check out Little Man snoozing with his very good boy.❤️🐶🌎 pic.twitter.com/hWGDgWQdB1 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 3, 2020

The video was originally shared on samsonthedood’s Instagram page. Samson is a goldendoodle who enjoys a following of over 4.8 lakh followers on the gram.

Samson describes himself as “a single dood living it up in Brooklyn then last year I moved to CT and added two puppies & a little dude to the fam... now my days are spent taking care of them and mostly cuddling Theo.”

Wait, three doods and baby? Where’s the movie version of this wonderful page?

Plenty more cuddly videos on this page for you to enjoy while you procrastinate from the things that need to be done.

When you have wholesome content like this to scroll through, what else is required in life? Well, that’s the sentiment in the comments section of these posts, anyway.

“These videos make my day so much better. They help me forget how stressful work has been,” says a commenter. “Idk if you guys give me baby fever or dog fever but I just cannnnn’t deaaaaal,” says another and we absolutely agree.

What do you think about these videos?