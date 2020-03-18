This video of a dog named Stella diving into piles of leaves is giving tweeple life

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 15:32 IST

Highlights Stella is an English lab who lives in Maine

Her viral videos show her jumping into piles of leaves

A video of Stella tweeted by Hannah Jane Parkinson is winning Twitter over

If you need a break from all the stories around coronavirus, this video is just what the doctor ordered. As people cooped up in indoors follow the rules of self isolation, this video of a dog named Stella really enjoying herself outdoors is bringing a smile to people’s faces. Chances are it’ll make you just as happy.

Stella, an English lab, who lives in Maine went absolutely viral thanks to her many many videos showing her diving into piles of leaves. She’s so famous, she has her own (verified) social media accounts. This pooch loves to deep dive into the piles of leaves her hoomans collect.

While Stella’s videos are a treat for all those who love dogs, one of her video compilations is now breathing life into those who need a break from the anxiety and uncertainty of the world we live in.

You may not be able to step outside your home or enjoy the outdoors but Stella can and watching may just be the soothing salve your soul needs.

“We all – and I cannot stress this enough – need this right now. Possibly the greatest short film ever made,” says a tweet posted by writer Hannah Jane Parkinson. We cannot agree more…

Because, look…

we all – and i cannot stress this enough – need this right now. possibly the greatest short film ever made. pic.twitter.com/FzvtrmC70D — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) March 16, 2020

Stella’s appeal can’t be measured but if the 15 million views on this video are anything to go by, she’s an absolute star. Her video has also received over 1.7 lakh likes and more than 54,000 retweets since March 17. The comments section of the post is filled with people saying how much they needed to see this.

“I felt my shoulders relax,” says a Twitter user. “In my next life, I want to be that dog. Genius,” says another. “Yeah, that was necessary,” says a third. “Terrific. Needed this,” comments a fourth. “Stella is clearly living her best life and quite frankly, I’m jealous,” says still another.

Isn’t Stella the goodest of all good girls? Didn’t she help you relax a little too?