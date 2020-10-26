This video of a Poitou donkey herd may brighten up your day. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 20:19 IST

You may not have known that you needed to see a video of a herd of donkeys doing donkey things, but trust us when we say that you need to see this video of a herd of donkeys doing donkey things. This clip, which was shared on The Donkey Sanctuary’s official Twitter account, is so cute and wholesome that it may even make you want to watch it on a loop. But don’t just take our word for it, check out the recording for yourself to decide.

Posted on Twitter on October 26, this video is almost 40 seconds long. “Here’s our Poitou donkey herd to brighten your Monday morning,” reads the caption shared alongside the post. The caption may say ‘Monday morning’ but the recording is so sweet that it maybe good for viewing any time of the day.

The recording shows a Poitou donkey herd hanging out together. They are seen grazing on some sticks, nonchalantly. What adds to the whole viewing experience is the peppy background music.

Watch this recording with its sound on for a little pick-me-up:

Here's our Poitou donkey herd to brighten your #MondayMorning... ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4R2QierUOI — The Donkey Sanctuary (@DonkeySanctuary) October 26, 2020

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has received nearly 800 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “All so lovely”.

Another individual wrote, “Gorgeous”. “Awesome… thanks for sharing,” read one comment under the post.

A Twitter user proclaimed, “Thank you for this beautiful insight into the donkeys enjoying some bark nibbling! They are so beautiful and clever”.

What are your thoughts on this share?