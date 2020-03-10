TikTok’s ‘paper towel challenge’ is all about revealing hidden messages. Want to try?

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 17:20 IST

TikTok has again dished out a new challenge which has taken over the platform. This time, thankfully, it’s a safe and easy trend that doesn’t end with people causing fires or landing to hospitals. The viral trend is called paper towel challenge.

It involves people writing messages on paper towels and putting them in water. It’s when the towels get wet the secret messages are revealed – and most of them are absolutely hilarious.

Here’s a video which shows how the challenge is done:

If you want to try it then all you need is a paper towel and a marker. Fold the towel in half and write a message on the front. Then pen down the secret message inside the fold. Now when you put it in water the towel gets wet and bam, the secret note gets revealed.

Here’s a clip showing a grandmother hilariously trolling her grandson:

A user took the challenge to send a cautionary message about online dating:

This playful exchange between a brother and his sister is relatable for many:

Someone went a step further to drop a Pikachu-related secret message, and it’s amazing:

When someone tried the challenge but couldn’t do it due to this reason:

Will you take part in the paper towel challenge?