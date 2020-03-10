TikTok’s ‘paper towel challenge’ is all about revealing hidden messages. Want to try?
Paper towel challenge involves people writing a message in a paper towel and then putting it on water-filled sinkit-s-viral Updated: Mar 10, 2020 17:20 IST
- Paper towel challenge is the latest TikTok trend
- Unlike a few previous trends, it’s completely safe
- Several people are taking part in the challenge and sharing videos
TikTok has again dished out a new challenge which has taken over the platform. This time, thankfully, it’s a safe and easy trend that doesn’t end with people causing fires or landing to hospitals. The viral trend is called paper towel challenge.
It involves people writing messages on paper towels and putting them in water. It’s when the towels get wet the secret messages are revealed – and most of them are absolutely hilarious.
Here’s a video which shows how the challenge is done:
@jonklaasen
It’s just a prank babe 😅🥺 @elyssajoy_ ##couplegoals ##couple ##prank ##trend♬ Originalton - qwestar
If you want to try it then all you need is a paper towel and a marker. Fold the towel in half and write a message on the front. Then pen down the secret message inside the fold. Now when you put it in water the towel gets wet and bam, the secret note gets revealed.
Here’s a clip showing a grandmother hilariously trolling her grandson:
@rosssmith
My grandma is a witch! 😤##papertowelchallenge ##fyp ##comedy♬ original sound - rosssmith
A user took the challenge to send a cautionary message about online dating:
@nevschulman
Be careful out there people! ##papertowelchallenge ##catfish ##fyp♬ Originalton - qwestar
This playful exchange between a brother and his sister is relatable for many:
@nathantriska
the best day of my life 😭♬ Originalton - qwestar
Someone went a step further to drop a Pikachu-related secret message, and it’s amazing:
@jaimesoliz
How to do the paper magic. ##foryou ##foryoupage ##fyp ##fy♬ Em Em Dance - All In - ZaeHD & CEO
When someone tried the challenge but couldn’t do it due to this reason:
@tay.tacca
i did my best ##australia ##papertowelchallenge ##checkthisout ##fyp♬ Originalton - qwestar
Will you take part in the paper towel challenge?