e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / TikTok’s ‘paper towel challenge’ is all about revealing hidden messages. Want to try?

TikTok’s ‘paper towel challenge’ is all about revealing hidden messages. Want to try?

Paper towel challenge involves people writing a message in a paper towel and then putting it on water-filled sink

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 10, 2020 17:20 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Many people are trying TikTok’s paper towel challenge.
Many people are trying TikTok’s paper towel challenge. (TikTok/@jonklaasen)
         
Highlights
  • Paper towel challenge is the latest TikTok trend
  • Unlike a few previous trends, it’s completely safe
  • Several people are taking part in the challenge and sharing videos

TikTok has again dished out a new challenge which has taken over the platform. This time, thankfully, it’s a safe and easy trend that doesn’t end with people causing fires or landing to hospitals. The viral trend is called paper towel challenge.

It involves people writing messages on paper towels and putting them in water. It’s when the towels get wet the secret messages are revealed – and most of them are absolutely hilarious.

Here’s a video which shows how the challenge is done:

@jonklaasen

It’s just a prank babe 😅🥺 @elyssajoy_ ##couplegoals ##couple ##prank ##trend

♬ Originalton - qwestar

If you want to try it then all you need is a paper towel and a marker. Fold the towel in half and write a message on the front. Then pen down the secret message inside the fold. Now when you put it in water the towel gets wet and bam, the secret note gets revealed.

Here’s a clip showing a grandmother hilariously trolling her grandson:

@rosssmith

My grandma is a witch! 😤##papertowelchallenge ##fyp ##comedy

♬ original sound - rosssmith

A user took the challenge to send a cautionary message about online dating:

@nevschulman

Be careful out there people! ##papertowelchallenge ##catfish ##fyp

♬ Originalton - qwestar

This playful exchange between a brother and his sister is relatable for many:

@nathantriska

the best day of my life 😭

♬ Originalton - qwestar

Someone went a step further to drop a Pikachu-related secret message, and it’s amazing:

@jaimesoliz

How to do the paper magic. ##foryou ##foryoupage ##fyp ##fy

♬ Em Em Dance - All In - ZaeHD & CEO

When someone tried the challenge but couldn’t do it due to this reason:

@tay.tacca

i did my best ##australia ##papertowelchallenge ##checkthisout ##fyp

♬ Originalton - qwestar

Will you take part in the paper towel challenge?

tags
top news
Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh stares at collapse after 22 MLAs resign
Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh stares at collapse after 22 MLAs resign
6 more test positive for coronavirus in Kerala, govt extends emergency measures
6 more test positive for coronavirus in Kerala, govt extends emergency measures
How Jyotiraditya Scindia ran out of ‘patience and time’ with Congress
How Jyotiraditya Scindia ran out of ‘patience and time’ with Congress
Omar Abdullah turns 50, mother, sister visit him in sub-jail in J-K
Omar Abdullah turns 50, mother, sister visit him in sub-jail in J-K
Indecisiveness hits Congress yet again as Jyotiraditya Scindia heads for BJP
Indecisiveness hits Congress yet again as Jyotiraditya Scindia heads for BJP
‘This is ghar wapsi’: BJP’s Yashodhara Raje on Jyotiraditya Scindia’s move
‘This is ghar wapsi’: BJP’s Yashodhara Raje on Jyotiraditya Scindia’s move
TikTok’s ‘paper towel challenge’ is all about revealing hidden messages
TikTok’s ‘paper towel challenge’ is all about revealing hidden messages
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri rage on Holi in this throwback video from 2000
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri rage on Holi in this throwback video from 2000
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateCoronavirus effectReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news