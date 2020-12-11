e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Time is precious: Vietnamese man collects historical European church clocks

Time is precious: Vietnamese man collects historical European church clocks

Pham Van Thuoc now has 20 clocks - many of which are more than a hundred years old and including one so big it weighs a tonne - housed in a warehouse in northern Thai Binh province where they fill the air with a cacophony of whirring noises, ticking and chimes.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 09:33 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Ha Tap Village, Vietnam
Clocks collector Pham Van Thuoc shows an old church clock from Europe at his home in Thai Binh province, Vietnam.
Clocks collector Pham Van Thuoc shows an old church clock from Europe at his home in Thai Binh province, Vietnam.(REUTERS)
         

For more than two decades, Pham Van Thuoc has scoured Europe in search of historical church clocks, bringing them back to his home in Vietnam where he lovingly restores them.

He now has 20 clocks - many of which are more than a hundred years old and including one so big it weighs a tonne - housed in a warehouse in northern Thai Binh province where they fill the air with a cacophony of whirring noises, ticking and chimes.

Thuoc, who believes his collection is one of the largest in the world, said the thrill of building it up lies not just in the hunt to find beautiful old clocks, but also in figuring out how they work and how to fix them.

Clocks collector Pham Van Thuoc stands behind clock bells as he adjusts an old church clock from Europe at his home in Thai Binh province, Vietnam.
Clocks collector Pham Van Thuoc stands behind clock bells as he adjusts an old church clock from Europe at his home in Thai Binh province, Vietnam. ( REUTERS )

“I have an Italian made-clock which is the oldest one and dates back to the year 1750. Probably the thing I like most about it is that despite being made years ago, it has stayed true to its purpose which is to count the time, and it does that extremely accurately,” he said.

Tracing his passion back to hearing the chimes of bells from French colonial-era clocktowers when he was boy, Thuoc said he once spent two years befriending a European owner before convincing him to part with a particular clock.

He adds that he has yet to see two identical historical clocks even when the clocks were made in the same year by the same manufacturer.

Clocks collector Pham Van Thuoc stands among old church clocks from Europe at his home in Thai Binh province, Vietnam.
Clocks collector Pham Van Thuoc stands among old church clocks from Europe at his home in Thai Binh province, Vietnam. ( REUTERS )

For his efforts, Thuoc has been recognised by the Vietnam Records Association as having the largest collection of public clocks in the country.

And with electronic clocks now fast replacing mechanical ones in Europe, he hopes his collection can preserve a sliver of vanishing history.

The clocks remind him, he says, of “how valuable time is, and that I should treasure every minute and every second.”

tags
top news
India’s daily Covid-19 tally falls below 30k for second time in 3 days
India’s daily Covid-19 tally falls below 30k for second time in 3 days
Rare malaria genus Plasmodium ovale reported in Kerala
Rare malaria genus Plasmodium ovale reported in Kerala
2 IPS officers posted at Singhu border area test Covid-19 positive: Delhi Police
2 IPS officers posted at Singhu border area test Covid-19 positive: Delhi Police
RJD lays condition for naming MLAs for Bihar house panels, logjam persists
RJD lays condition for naming MLAs for Bihar house panels, logjam persists
Mumbai receives unseasonal light showers on Friday
Mumbai receives unseasonal light showers on Friday
Farmers’ stir enters 16th day: Only God knows solution, says protester
Farmers’ stir enters 16th day: Only God knows solution, says protester
Post-Covid economic challenge in 4 charts
Post-Covid economic challenge in 4 charts
India Budget 2021: Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee’s ‘achhe din’ advice #HTLS2020
India Budget 2021: Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee’s ‘achhe din’ advice #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In