e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Train stopped in West Bengal to let elephants cross tracks, Piyush Goyal shares video

Train stopped in West Bengal to let elephants cross tracks, Piyush Goyal shares video

Shared on Twitter, the video was filmed along the Sivok-Gulma section in West Bengal.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 17:56 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the elephants crossing the rail track.
The image shows the elephants crossing the rail track.(Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)
         

There are many videos on the Internet that showcase people doing their part to ensure the well-being of animals. This video shared by railway minister Piyush Goyal falls under that category. The video gives a glimpse of a train that was stopped by the loco pilot to allow safe passage for elephants crossing the tracks.

Shared on Twitter, the video was filmed along the Sivok-Gulma section in West Bengal. The train suddenly halts mid-way as so three elephants, including a baby, can cross the tracks.

“The alertness & prompt action of loco pilot & crew helped to save lives of three elephants Elephant including one baby elephant crossing rail tracks on Sivok-Gulma section in West Bengal. The train stopped immediately, waiting for the elephants to safely cross over to the other side,” explains the caption by Goyal.

Take a look at the clip:

Posted on November 11, the clip has garnered over 1.6 lakh views and lots of comments from netizens.  

What are your thoughts on this incident?

tags
top news
Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
‘India moving from tax terrorism to tax transparency,’ says PM Modi
‘India moving from tax terrorism to tax transparency,’ says PM Modi
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
BJP scores big in Gwalior-Chambal, Malwa in Madhya Pradesh bypolls
BJP scores big in Gwalior-Chambal, Malwa in Madhya Pradesh bypolls
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
Keeping Pfizer vaccine at minus 70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief
Keeping Pfizer vaccine at minus 70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief
‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
‘Development our agenda but…’: BJP’s Amit Malviya on 2021 Bengal poll strategy
‘Development our agenda but…’: BJP’s Amit Malviya on 2021 Bengal poll strategy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In