Train stopped in West Bengal to let elephants cross tracks, Piyush Goyal shares video

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 17:56 IST

There are many videos on the Internet that showcase people doing their part to ensure the well-being of animals. This video shared by railway minister Piyush Goyal falls under that category. The video gives a glimpse of a train that was stopped by the loco pilot to allow safe passage for elephants crossing the tracks.

Shared on Twitter, the video was filmed along the Sivok-Gulma section in West Bengal. The train suddenly halts mid-way as so three elephants, including a baby, can cross the tracks.

“The alertness & prompt action of loco pilot & crew helped to save lives of three elephants Elephant including one baby elephant crossing rail tracks on Sivok-Gulma section in West Bengal. The train stopped immediately, waiting for the elephants to safely cross over to the other side,” explains the caption by Goyal.

The alertness & prompt action of loco pilot & crew helped to save lives of three elephants 🐘 including one baby elephant crossing rail tracks on Sivok-Gulma section in West Bengal.



The train stopped immediately, waiting for the elephants to safely cross over to the other side. pic.twitter.com/tYTgkydkJb — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 11, 2020

Posted on November 11, the clip has garnered over 1.6 lakh views and lots of comments from netizens.

