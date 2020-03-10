e-paper
Twitch streamers earn thousands by literally just sleeping

Over the last few weeks, Twitch streamers have been training their cameras on their mattresses as they doze off.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 10, 2020 11:00 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Highlights
  • It’s the latest trend on Amazon’s live streaming service Twitch
  • People are literally just dozing off
  • The videos are also termed as “slumber parties”

The latest trend that has taken over Amazon’s live streaming service Twitch seems to be sleeping, wherein the streamers are minting money by literally sleeping, the media has reported.

Over the last few weeks, Twitch streamers have been training their cameras on their mattresses as they doze off.

In the intervening hours, viewers use Twitch’s donation function to gift them small quantities of money - two dollars here, five dollars there. A couple of streamers cutely refer to them as “slumber parties”, Arc Technica reported on Sunday.

Sleep streams draw more from ASMR videos or Japanese cuddle cafes, where patrons pay hourly fees to feel intimacy with someone they have never met.

Recently, Twitch’s category for just talking, as opposed to gaming, has gained meteoric popularity in part because thousands of viewers at any given moment crave parasocial interaction.

The lasting appeal of Twitch is its interactive element, which brings fans closer than ever - at least, digitally - to the objects of their fandom, the report added.

