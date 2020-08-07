Twitter’s latest trend ‘Binod’ is as hilariously bizarre as you’d expect
It all started when a video about weird comments was uploaded on a YouTube channel.it-s-viral Updated: Aug 07, 2020 13:46 IST
Trust Twitter to act as the platform for such trends which may make you think, “Why on Earth is this trending!”. The latest bizarre inclusion to that list is the hilarious bouquet of jokes and memes people are sharing using the hashtag #Binod. In this trend, everything or everyone is “Binod.”
Who is Binod, you ask? Let us fill you in. It all started when a video about weird comments was uploaded on the YouTube channel Slayy Point. Captioned “BINOD. Who is Binod??? “, the video details all the bizarre comments the content creators of the channel receive on their videos. And, one comment from a certain person with username Binod Tharu simply read “Binod.” What’s even more hilarious is that the comment received likes.
Sensing a perfect scenario for memes and jokes, creative minds of Twitter grabbed the opportunity and soon started sharing all sorts of comments using the name as the hashtag. To say that the posts are rib-tickling is an understatement. We have collected some of the tweets for you, have a look for yourself:
Here is a Twitter user who gave the latest twist to a famous scene from the film Avengers: Endgame featuring the character of Iron Man.
#binod pic.twitter.com/IBI2w15Zfh— TarunVats🇮🇳 (@itarunvats) August 7, 2020
This individual, like many others, wondered why #Binod is trending:
"BINOD BINOD" IS TRENDING!!#binod #binodbinod pic.twitter.com/H1wHJiUuXn— Piyush✨ (@piyush58496327) August 7, 2020
And this person too!
#BinodArmy #binod— Rahul Soni (@RahulSoni7735) August 7, 2020
Nation want to know who is #binod !!!! pic.twitter.com/wiGlGO2VLM
How are memers reacting to this new trend? This Twitter user gave some perspective:
#binod trending on twitter— Sakshisingh (@Sakshihihihihi) August 7, 2020
Le memers:- pic.twitter.com/IN9Ag2xNSd
Check out some of the other tweets:
#binod is trending now— Shivam Dwivedi (@i_shivamdwivedi) August 7, 2020
Binod right now : pic.twitter.com/gcNXqrZqoQ
After #binod gets famous— half burnt face (@Prashan83894245) August 7, 2020
Me and my Bois commenting own name in youtube videos to get famous@SlayyPoint pic.twitter.com/3vzrdvpVS0
Anything happens in world.— Reyanshexc (@reyanshexc) August 7, 2020
#binod pic.twitter.com/E5XyA5JDZU
No one— Chirag🌟 (@_chiraxx_) August 7, 2020
Literally No one
But the person named as Binod
Right Now:- #binod pic.twitter.com/s7Z5YivvvT
Nobody:— Heisenberg (@methmemer) August 7, 2020
Me typing #binod in each video, post, tweet for no reason: pic.twitter.com/iq4kOBuLaR
Slayy Point also took to their official Twitter profile and tweeted:
Binod kaha tak pohoch gaya 🙆🏻🙆🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/totWr77Iwu— Slayy Point (@SlayyPoint) August 6, 2020
What is your #Binod tweet?