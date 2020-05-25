Twitter says this video of a ‘buffalo’s revenge’ is the perfect representation of karma

it-s-viral

A shocking video of a group of people racing while on a buffalo cart has left people on Twitter seething. The video shows the group egging the buffalo pulling the cart to run faster. The buffalo seems to serve them a platter of instant karma after the cart topples and the group falls on the road. The clip has collected varied reactions on Twitter with many cheering for the buffalo.

The clip has been re-circulating on the Internet and Twitter. The video has collected over 36,000 likes and more than 12,900 retweets in one of the posts.

The video shows five men sitting on a cart that’s being pulled by a buffalo. They can be seen spurring the animal to run faster. However, after a few intense moments, the buffalo runs towards the other side of the road. With the cart in so much speed, one of its wheels goes over the divider resulting in it toppling over. All five men are seen being thrown over from the cart onto the road while the buffalo runs away.

The buffalo took a perfect revenge, such people shouldn’t be called human. pic.twitter.com/6o1n3LQdQ7 — Singh Varun (@singhvarun) May 23, 2020

The video prompted a ton of reactions on the micro-blogging site with most people sympathizing with the animal and praising it for exacting revenge on those riding on the cart.

“Good work by buffalo. The real animals should be immediately booked for cruelty against animal. Justice should prevail,” wrote a Twitter user. “Totally inhuman act,” wrote another. “Karma,” proclaimed a third. “Perfect revenge,” posted a fourth.

