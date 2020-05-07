e-paper
UP Police draws ‘HOPE’ amid difficult times, gathers praise from netizens

The word ‘HOPE’ was made by arranging the Police Response Vehicles of the 112 Emergency service wing. ‘Hold On. Pain Ends’ reads the extended version of the acronym ‘HOPE’.

it-s-viral Updated: May 07, 2020 18:27 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“HOPE keeps us all going!” reads the caption.
“HOPE keeps us all going!” reads the caption.(Facebook/Call 112)
         

With the ongoing lockdown, hope is what people are thriving on. The hope of a better tomorrow as well as a safe and healthy world is what everyone is looking forward to. Amid such hard times, police departments are doing their best to spread optimism among the masses. From Mumbai Police’s witty tweets to police officers dressing up as Yamraj, the departments are doing all they can to keep up a cheerful spirit in the country. A similar instance of optimism was shown by the 112 emergency service wing of the UP Police that has won the heart of netizens.

A picture posted on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, shows the picturesque Rumi Gate of Lucknow. Infront of the gate, the word ‘HOPE’ was made by arranging the Police Response Vehicles of the 112 Emergency service wing. ‘Hold On. Pain Ends’ reads the extended version of the acronym ‘HOPE’.

“The world rests on hope, and we stand on our resolve. HOPE keeps us all going! #JeetegaBharatHaaregaCorona,” reads the beautifully put caption.

Take a look at the photo:

The drill, done as a reassertion of positivity amid the COVID-19 outbreak and countrywide lockdown has garnered much praise from netizens. With over 800 reactions, this is how people reacted to this message of positivity.

“Desh ke seva ke liye abhinandan UP Police,” writes a Facebook user. “Thank you corona heroes,” says another. “We will definitely win against corona,” comments a third.

What do you think of this beautiful drill by the UP Police?

