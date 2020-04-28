‘Yamraj’ walks around a town in Andhra Pradesh, warns people to stay at home

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 11:49 IST

The administration in Rajam town has stepped up its efforts to create awareness among the residents about the novel coronavirus threat.

The local police has engaged scouts and guides students to help in this campaign by performing as Yamraj, the God of Death, his assistants and the coronavirus to create awareness among the people.

On Tuesday, as part of these efforts, a student dressed as Yamraj, walked the streets reminding people to stay indoors.

News agency ANI also tweeted an image of the students dressed in different characters:

Andhra Pradesh: 'Yamraj' walks the roads of Rajam town, warns people to stay at home



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/WSvnddrDcC pic.twitter.com/DOPirB6b9P — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 28, 2020

The coronavirus demon also accompanied Yamraj.

They raised slogans and warned the people to stay at home and take necessary precautions amid the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus threat.

The campaign was carried in the town after four people in the district were found to be infected by the deadly virus two days ago. Before this, Srikakulam district was considered a green zone.