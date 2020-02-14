Valentine’s Day 2020: Delhi Airport’s flirty tweets for airlines are creatively hilarious

it-s-viral

To celebrate Valentine’s Day 2020, many are dropping all sorts of posts on Twitter. Now, Delhi Airport authority has joined in too and dropped a series of flirty tweets.

Since morning, they tagged all the major airlines, in individual posts, and dropped PDA-themed tweets. They dished out love laced tweets for Vistara, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Air India. What’s even more hilarious is that the airlines too replied with equally cheeky lines.

For IndiGo, Delhi Airport asked for a promise, “Promise me, you’ll never run away from my runway.” And, it started an exchange of lovey-dovey tweets between the duo:

In their tweet, Delhi Airport invited Vistara to “flying higher” with them on Valentine’s Day. Eventually, they also asked the airline out on a date. Take a look:

How did they showcase their love for Air India? By calling the airlines “my love at first flight.” Air India too replied to this cheesy PDA tweet in a classy way:

Delhi Airport didn’t waste much time to drop a tweet for SpiceJet too. They thanked the airline for making their hub “red, hot and spicy!” Expectedly, the airline replied:

People went all gaga over these PDA filled tweets on the day of love and it’s clear from the comments they dropped on the posts.

“Awww! Love birds! Keep flying high in love and make us fly high too,” wrote a Twitter user. “Love conversations are always good!!!” commented another. “Sweet and spicy love!” wrote another.

What do you think of the love-filled Valentine’s Day tweets by Delhi Airport?