 Valentine’s Day challenge: These women asked out their crushes and this happened
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Valentine’s Day challenge: These women asked out their crushes and this happened

London-based content creator Oloni tweeted about the Valentine’s Day challenge

it's viral Updated: Feb 14, 2019 16:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Valentine’s Day,Valentine’s Day challenge,viral tweet
Several women have participated in challenge and shared screenshots of the answers they received after asking their crushes out.

It’s Valentine’s Day today and people in love are celebrating the day in their own unique ways. And for some, that means mustering up courage and asking out someone they’d want to be their Valentine this year. London-based content creator Oloni tweeted about a Valentine’s Day challenge on Twitter and several women have participated in it with some incredible, some awkward results.

“Ladies..who’s ready for the Valentine’s Day challenge this year?” tweeted Oloni yesterday. Her challenge is pretty simple. All one needs to do is message their crush “I’ve had a crush on you for some time. Would you like to go on a date with me this Valentine’s Day?” and share the conversation that follows on Twitter.

Several women have participated in challenge and shared screenshots of the answers they received after asking their crushes out. The tweet has collected quite a few reactions along with over 7,600 ‘likes’ and more than 2,300 retweets.

Here’s a look at what tweeple posted in response to the challenge:

So what do you think about this challenge? And how are you celebrating Valentine’s Day this year?

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 16:01 IST

tags

more from it s viral