Valentine’s Day challenge: These women asked out their crushes and this happened

It’s Valentine’s Day today and people in love are celebrating the day in their own unique ways. And for some, that means mustering up courage and asking out someone they’d want to be their Valentine this year. London-based content creator Oloni tweeted about a Valentine’s Day challenge on Twitter and several women have participated in it with some incredible, some awkward results.

“Ladies..who’s ready for the Valentine’s Day challenge this year?” tweeted Oloni yesterday. Her challenge is pretty simple. All one needs to do is message their crush “I’ve had a crush on you for some time. Would you like to go on a date with me this Valentine’s Day?” and share the conversation that follows on Twitter.

Several women have participated in challenge and shared screenshots of the answers they received after asking their crushes out. The tweet has collected quite a few reactions along with over 7,600 ‘likes’ and more than 2,300 retweets.

Ladies..who’s ready for the Valentine’s Day challenge this year?



Message your crush "I’ve had a crush on you for some time. Would you like to go on a date with me this Valentine’s Day?"



Tweet me a screen shot of their response to this thread. GO!💕 — #TheBigOBook (@Oloni) February 12, 2019

Here’s a look at what tweeple posted in response to the challenge:

I txt my husband 😂. pic.twitter.com/Q2hZrlDmf8 — JinSouls Umbrella (@SparklyAndSad) February 13, 2019

I realise I’m single single when no one comes to mind for any of these challenges. Not a single crush🙄😅 — Kelly Whybrow (@kellywhybrow_) February 12, 2019

Idk why I keep listening to you pic.twitter.com/k2RvNe9n2Q — aqueerius (@fkahoda) February 12, 2019

Omg I was only joking 🤭🤭🤭🤭 do I have to go? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6D64Z2Iiw0 — Miera (@Mierali_) February 12, 2019

I've given up on all things love 😫 pic.twitter.com/6dHxx8Hf04 — Yaa Yaa (@Yaa_Yaa_x) February 12, 2019

So what do you think about this challenge? And how are you celebrating Valentine’s Day this year?

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 16:01 IST