Video captures tigers fighting in Ranthambore. It’s brutal and violent

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 11:45 IST

In today’s edition of epic-animal-showdowns, we have a video that captures a brutal and violent fight between two tigers. Shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter, the video is equal parts scary and fascinating.

“That is how a fight between #tigers looks like. Brutal and violent,” Kaswan tweeted. “They are territorial animals and protect their sphere. Here two brothers from Ranthambore are fighting as forwarded. (T57, T58)” he added.

The video shows two tigers pouncing on each other and engaging in a fight, while a third one looks on. The minute long video goes on to show the fierce battle between the two animals. What’s further intriguing in the video is the roar of the animals in the background.

That is how a fight between #tigers looks like. Brutal and violent. They are territorial animals & protect their sphere. Here two brothers from #Ranthambore are fighting as forwarded. (T57, T58). pic.twitter.com/wehHWgIIHC — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 16, 2019

In a follow up tweet, Kaswan also informed that T57 won the fight. Thankfully, however, none of the animals were injured.

As many are asking about the results. T57 won. Nobody is seriously injured. It was for the tigress T39. Which can be seen there in the video. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 16, 2019

Tweeple couldn’t stop dropping all sorts of comments on the video. While some of them were simply left amused, there were those who termed the fight as “magnificent.” A few took a funny route to react on the video.

“Who was the 3rd lion that ran off in the background? Sibling?” inquired a Twitter user. “That was one hell of a fight,” observed another. “And this is also considered as rarest of the rare moment,” wrote a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

Wow paw to paw fight... — Sree Basu (@SreeBasu84) October 16, 2019

Wow! Simply beautiful!! — D Rama Sudhakar (@DRamaSudhakar) October 16, 2019

Nature unedited...Magnificent! — Monica Kale (@Monica2566) October 16, 2019

Lol...the fight between these two brothers remind me of the fights between me and my sisters for stuff that goes missing from our wardrobe. The only difference we use the hair pull as the ultimate weapon. :) lol..... — Muskaan Negi (@MuskaanNegi) October 16, 2019

That was one hell of a fight — Swapnil Deshpande (@swapsd) October 16, 2019

The third one ran away to tell their mommy — aaloo kachaloo (@bolkahangayethe) October 16, 2019

What do you think of this wild fight?

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 11:45 IST