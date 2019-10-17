e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

Video captures tigers fighting in Ranthambore. It’s brutal and violent

The video shows two tigers pouncing on each other and engaging in a fight, while a third one looks on.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 17, 2019 11:45 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
None of the animals were injured in the fight.
None of the animals were injured in the fight. (Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
         

In today’s edition of epic-animal-showdowns, we have a video that captures a brutal and violent fight between two tigers. Shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter, the video is equal parts scary and fascinating.

“That is how a fight between #tigers looks like. Brutal and violent,” Kaswan tweeted. “They are territorial animals and protect their sphere. Here two brothers from Ranthambore are fighting as forwarded. (T57, T58)” he added.

The video shows two tigers pouncing on each other and engaging in a fight, while a third one looks on. The minute long video goes on to show the fierce battle between the two animals. What’s further intriguing in the video is the roar of the animals in the background.

In a follow up tweet, Kaswan also informed that T57 won the fight. Thankfully, however, none of the animals were injured.

Tweeple couldn’t stop dropping all sorts of comments on the video. While some of them were simply left amused, there were those who termed the fight as “magnificent.” A few took a funny route to react on the video.

“Who was the 3rd lion that ran off in the background? Sibling?” inquired a Twitter user. “That was one hell of a fight,” observed another. “And this is also considered as rarest of the rare moment,” wrote a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of this wild fight?

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 11:45 IST

tags
top news
‘Vehicles carrying school children to be exempt from odd-even’: Kejriwal
‘Vehicles carrying school children to be exempt from odd-even’: Kejriwal
‘If not Om, then what?’: Rajnath jabs at Rahul on Rafale ‘shastra puja’
‘If not Om, then what?’: Rajnath jabs at Rahul on Rafale ‘shastra puja’
At briefing for US lawmakers, a question on ‘Hindu music’ to indoctrinate in J&K
At briefing for US lawmakers, a question on ‘Hindu music’ to indoctrinate in J&K
FATF to rule on harsher sanctions for Pakistan by Friday
FATF to rule on harsher sanctions for Pakistan by Friday
‘Vituperative mudslingling’: Tharoor attacks Pak for raising Kashmir issue
‘Vituperative mudslingling’: Tharoor attacks Pak for raising Kashmir issue
Dalit woman is BJP’s choice in Muslim-dominated Haryana assembly seat
Dalit woman is BJP’s choice in Muslim-dominated Haryana assembly seat
Ayodhya dispute: A saga that shaped history nears end
Ayodhya dispute: A saga that shaped history nears end
Watch: Ayodhya dispute litigants’ lawyers react after SC reserves judgment
Watch: Ayodhya dispute litigants’ lawyers react after SC reserves judgment
trending topics
Ayodhya disputeSourav GangulyDelhiHousefull 4Om PuriWhatsAppKarwa Chauth 2019 MuhuratUPPSC PCS 2019Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute
don't miss
latest news
India News