Video of baby rhino playing with a goat will cure your mid-week blues

The adorable video, however, isn’t new. It was captured back in 2104 at Hoedspruit Endangered Species Centre, South Africa.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 06, 2020 15:53 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The baby rhino seen in the clip is Gertjie and its goat friend is named Lammie.
Animal friendships are one of the few treasures on social media that are bound to cure your mid-week blues. Case in point, a video of a baby rhino and its goat pal is winning hearts of netizens.

The 16-second-clip, shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, shows the baby rhino and its friend playing and chasing each other. The baby rhino even tries to prance and jump around like the goat while playing.

“Cross species friendship really happens in wild. More than the cute story, cute is their play. Sometimes orphaned rhinos are given a goat to play with & reduce stress,” reads the caption.

Posted on February 5, the clip has garnered over 12,200 views and more than 1,400 likes. The baby rhino’s attempts to imitate the goat earned some delighted comments from netizens as they found this adorable friendship unique and charming.

The baby rhino seen in the clip is Gertjie and its goat friend is named Lammie.

What do you think of this adorable duo?

