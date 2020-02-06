Video of baby rhino playing with a goat will cure your mid-week blues

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 15:53 IST

Animal friendships are one of the few treasures on social media that are bound to cure your mid-week blues. Case in point, a video of a baby rhino and its goat pal is winning hearts of netizens.

The 16-second-clip, shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, shows the baby rhino and its friend playing and chasing each other. The baby rhino even tries to prance and jump around like the goat while playing.

“Cross species friendship really happens in wild. More than the cute story, cute is their play. Sometimes orphaned rhinos are given a goat to play with & reduce stress,” reads the caption.

Cross species friendship really happens in wild. More than the cute story, cute is their play.

Sometimes orphaned rhinos r given goat to play with & reduce stress. pic.twitter.com/OP03zMDHrW — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 5, 2020

Posted on February 5, the clip has garnered over 12,200 views and more than 1,400 likes. The baby rhino’s attempts to imitate the goat earned some delighted comments from netizens as they found this adorable friendship unique and charming.

So nice, irrespective of his size he is trying to imitate the goat and participating!! — ambikananda (@AmbikaNanda5) February 5, 2020

Oh that little jumps of that cutie rhino 😍 — Doctor Doctor 🇮🇳 (@icedtea28) February 6, 2020

Haha... So cute — brand0 (@tatvamasi0) February 5, 2020

Lovely — Srinath Srinivasaiah (@hellosrinath) February 5, 2020

The adorable video, however, isn’t new. It was captured back in 2104 at Hoedspruit Endangered Species Centre, South Africa. A longer format of the video was also shared on YouTube. Recently, it again piqued people’s attention after Nanda tweeted it.

The baby rhino seen in the clip is Gertjie and its goat friend is named Lammie.

What do you think of this adorable duo?