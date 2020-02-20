Video of flamingos feeding their baby bird leaves people fascinated

it-s-viral

An interesting clip of two flamingos - one with its head covered in what looks like blood - has left many intrigued. While at first glance it looks like the birds are fighting, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, who posted the video on his Twitter handle, explains that’s not what is happening. Through his caption, he explains what’s really happening in the clip leaving many fascinated by the strange scene captured.

“No they are not fighting,” Kaswan says, adding that this is among the most amazing things in nature. He goes on explain that the flamingos are actually feeding their baby bird.

“Parent flamingos produce crop milk in their digestive tracts and regurgitate it to feed young ones. See how together they are doing it. Source: Science Channel,” he adds.

Watch the clip to see how the flamingo parents feed their young one:

No they are not fighting. This is one of the most amazing thing in nature. Parent flamingos produce crop milk in their digestive tracts & regurgitate it to feed young ones. See how together they are doing it. Source: Science Channel. pic.twitter.com/GrJr4irGox — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 20, 2020

Kawan also posted another tweet sharing more details about the process:

This crop milk is made up of protein & fat rich cells of the lining of crop, which is part of alimentary canal where food is stored before digestion. Which effectively means they are feeding their stomach before kids can start eating solid food.



As they say "ख़ून से सींचना" — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 20, 2020

Both male and female flamingos feed their chick this way and a begging call made by the baby bird stimulates the secretion of the milk, according to San Diego Zoo. The birds, who get their colour from their diet of algae and small crustaceans which are rich with carotenoid pigments, subsequently lose their colour until they stop feeding the chick.

