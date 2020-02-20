e-paper
Video of flamingos feeding their baby bird leaves people fascinated

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, through his caption, explains that the flamingos are actually feeding their baby bird.

Feb 20, 2020 18:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Both male and female flamingos feed their chick this way and a begging call made by the baby bird.
Both male and female flamingos feed their chick this way and a begging call made by the baby bird.(Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
         

An interesting clip of two flamingos - one with its head covered in what looks like blood - has left many intrigued. While at first glance it looks like the birds are fighting, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, who posted the video on his Twitter handle, explains that’s not what is happening. Through his caption, he explains what’s really happening in the clip leaving many fascinated by the strange scene captured.

“No they are not fighting,” Kaswan says, adding that this is among the most amazing things in nature. He goes on explain that the flamingos are actually feeding their baby bird.

“Parent flamingos produce crop milk in their digestive tracts and regurgitate it to feed young ones. See how together they are doing it. Source: Science Channel,” he adds.

Watch the clip to see how the flamingo parents feed their young one:

Kawan also posted another tweet sharing more details about the process:

Both male and female flamingos feed their chick this way and a begging call made by the baby bird stimulates the secretion of the milk, according to San Diego Zoo. The birds, who get their colour from their diet of algae and small crustaceans which are rich with carotenoid pigments, subsequently lose their colour until they stop feeding the chick.

The video, since being shared earlier today, has collected over 9,500 likes and more than 3,200 retweets. Several people have posted comments about the video.

“Never heard or seen like this before,” says a Twitter user. “This is amazing! Nature is amazing!” says another. “Oh! The wonders of nature don’t fail to amaze us!” says a third.

