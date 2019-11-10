e-paper
Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

Video of ‘mini cheetah’ robots playing football scares many, amuses some

In the video, a whole herd of ‘mini cheetah’ robots engages in an impressive display of robotics technology.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 10, 2019 17:29 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video of ‘mini cheetah’ robots are being shared on various social media platforms.
The video of 'mini cheetah' robots are being shared on various social media platforms. (YouTube/Biomimetics MIT)
         

A video, featuring a group of ‘mini cheetah’ robots, shared by MIT’s Biomimetics Robotics department on YouTube is creating quite a stir among people.

While the technological advancement amazed some, several people feared that this is the kind of innovation which will result in ‘AI robot apocalypse’ in future. For the uninitiated, ‘robot apocalypse’ is a hypothetical scenario where artificial intelligence (AI) overpowers human and becomes the dominant form of intelligence on Earth.

In the video, a whole herd of ‘mini cheetah’ robots engages in an impressive display of robotics technology. The robots play football, backflip, and – at one point - stretch the metal limbs.

Though initially shared on YouTube, the video later found its way onto other social media platforms too. Expectedly, netizens dropped all sorts of comments on the video.

“The Robopocalypse is going to be totally adorable,” wrote a YouTube user. “It was all cute and funny till they jumped up from under those piles of leaves. That was creepy,” expressed another.

“Can’t wait for humanity to look back on this playful video and wonder what went wrong after our robot overlords take over,” wrote a third. “They’re so cute, I’m not even going to be mad when they come for me” jokingly commented another. “That’s impressive technology,” wrote a fifth.

Tweeple almost commented on the same lines as the YouTube users. Additionally, some of them were reminded of a specific episode about robot dogs from the Netflix series Black Mirror.

What do you think of the video?

