Video of ‘mini cheetah’ robots playing football scares many, amuses some

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 17:29 IST

A video, featuring a group of ‘mini cheetah’ robots, shared by MIT’s Biomimetics Robotics department on YouTube is creating quite a stir among people.

While the technological advancement amazed some, several people feared that this is the kind of innovation which will result in ‘AI robot apocalypse’ in future. For the uninitiated, ‘robot apocalypse’ is a hypothetical scenario where artificial intelligence (AI) overpowers human and becomes the dominant form of intelligence on Earth.

In the video, a whole herd of ‘mini cheetah’ robots engages in an impressive display of robotics technology. The robots play football, backflip, and – at one point - stretch the metal limbs.

Though initially shared on YouTube, the video later found its way onto other social media platforms too. Expectedly, netizens dropped all sorts of comments on the video.

“The Robopocalypse is going to be totally adorable,” wrote a YouTube user. “It was all cute and funny till they jumped up from under those piles of leaves. That was creepy,” expressed another.

“Can’t wait for humanity to look back on this playful video and wonder what went wrong after our robot overlords take over,” wrote a third. “They’re so cute, I’m not even going to be mad when they come for me” jokingly commented another. “That’s impressive technology,” wrote a fifth.

Tweeple almost commented on the same lines as the YouTube users. Additionally, some of them were reminded of a specific episode about robot dogs from the Netflix series Black Mirror.

I think these are pretty amazing technology. There are all kinds of positive possibilities and uses so I am cautiously optimistic that they will be used for good and not evil.

I think there are more important things to be concerned about like the climate crisis. — feralism-the art movement (@feraliscious) November 9, 2019

Exactly. Everyone who finds this "cute" should be forced to watch the Black Mirror episode "Metalhead."



Where humanity is extinguished. — Cowboylight Mangk (@Cowboylightstev) November 8, 2019

But like....WHY?!?! Why are you so adamant on making science fiction not fiction anymore !!! Hope they'll only turn against their makers and not the entire humanity in this version of events... pic.twitter.com/Nu9YOziSOp — dreamybobby (@dreamybobby) November 8, 2019

Hahaha yeah thats so cute hahah they will murder us all — скйлер (@Skyl3r26) November 8, 2019

What do you think of the video?