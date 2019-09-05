e-paper
Video of Princess Charlotte’s first day of school makes Twitter emotional

n the video, Princess Charlotte seems a bit hesitant as she enters the schoolyard for the first time holding the hand of her mother.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:36 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
London
The 4-year-old entered the school with her family.
The 4-year-old entered the school with her family. (Instagram/@kensingtonroyal)
         

Britain’s Princess Charlotte had plenty of support on her first day of school — she was accompanied by older brother Prince George and her parents, Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge. William said on Friday that their 4-year-old daughter was “very excited” on her first day at Thomas’s Battersea in London.

A video, shared from Kensington Palace’s official Twitter handle, shows Princess Charlotte entering her school. In the video, Princess Charlotte seems a bit hesitant as she enters the schoolyard for the first time holding the hand of her mother. Her brother, 6-year-old Prince George, however, appears quite confident. He has already been at the school for two years.

The video left many emotional. Several people couldn’t believe that the princess grew up so fast. Here’s how they reacted:

What do you think of this adorable video?

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 19:30 IST

