Video of Princess Charlotte’s first day of school makes Twitter emotional

Britain’s Princess Charlotte had plenty of support on her first day of school — she was accompanied by older brother Prince George and her parents, Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge. William said on Friday that their 4-year-old daughter was “very excited” on her first day at Thomas’s Battersea in London.

A video, shared from Kensington Palace’s official Twitter handle, shows Princess Charlotte entering her school. In the video, Princess Charlotte seems a bit hesitant as she enters the schoolyard for the first time holding the hand of her mother. Her brother, 6-year-old Prince George, however, appears quite confident. He has already been at the school for two years.

Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea, joining her older brother Prince George. ✏️📚🏫 pic.twitter.com/8l63WEjzcw — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 5, 2019

The video left many emotional. Several people couldn’t believe that the princess grew up so fast. Here’s how they reacted:

Stop it 😭 This was her just yesterday wtf pic.twitter.com/phnogai5kw — London 2012 (@justsomegymfan) September 5, 2019

I was thinking "still a little girl tho" :) Adorable — Barnascombe (@MyFriendFrankl) September 5, 2019

Yep.... it’s going down😂. Little Charlotte starts school today, she’s such a cute and cheeky character. Can’t wait to hear about her in the classroom👑 — Angie Greaves (@AngieGreaves) September 5, 2019

Omg!!! 😍😍 They are so beautiful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bkROJMopPI — Cambridge moments✨ (@cambridgemoment) September 5, 2019

What do you think of this adorable video?

