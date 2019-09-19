Video sparks rumours about Chinese ‘Loch Ness monster.’ Turns out to be this

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:17 IST

People were recently left curious and baffled after a video surfaced online showing a mysterious black object floating through China’s Yangtze River. Though grainy, the video shows something that appears to be a long snake-like creature.

The video quickly piqued people’s interest and many started sharing it across different social media platforms. Several netizens believed that the thing visible in water is actually a part of a much larger animal, reports The Guardian.

Soon, people started calling it “Three Gorges Water Monster.” There were also some who were reminded of the famous Loch Ness monster. Even the hashtag #ThreeGorgesMonsterPhotos started trending on some of the Chinese social media platforms.

But, what is it. Before that, let’s take a look at the video:

The floating thing that many speculated as a sea monster, in reality, turned out to be a 20-metre-long long piece of industrial rubber tubing, reports Business Insider.

