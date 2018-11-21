Viral: Woman’s desperate chase after missing flight caught on camera

A woman’s desperate attempt to catch her plane after missing the flight has been caught on camera. The woman reportedly jumped through security and tried to chase after the plane on the runway. She was, however, stopped by security personnel in a dramatic scene which has since gone viral all over social media.

The incident took place at Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport before the Citilink flight to Jakarta was scheduled to take off, reports Coconut Bali.

The video of the incident, posted by Twitter user @goenrock, shows the woman trying to break free and chase after her flight. However, the security personnel held her back and didn’t let go of her even though she put up a struggle.

According to DailyMail, the woman was late for her flight but refused to stay back at the gate. She believed that she would manage to make her flight if only she reached the runway.

Dapet dari IG orang. Kejadian di Denpasar. Ibu ini telat boarding & menerobos boarding gate berusaha mengejar pesawat. Kebayang nggak apa yang terjadi seandainya kedua petugas gagal menghentikan si ibu itu? 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WxvmTy55NV — Mas Goen | IG: @goenrock (@goenrock) November 18, 2018

Turns out the woman was wrong. She missed her flight but was eventually booked on another flight the same day, reports Coconut Bali.

