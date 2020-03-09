e-paper
Vodka is not hand sanitizer’: Makers warn people amid coronavirus spread

“I made some hand sanitizer out your vodka,” wrote a tweeple and tagged the vodka company.

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 11:52 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
The company took to Twitter to issue a warning.
The company took to Twitter to issue a warning.
         
US vodka distiller Tito’s has warned buyers that making hand sanitizer out of its liquor will not help them fight off the coronavirus, in response to a surge of Internet users boasting of making their own moonshine virus protection.

“I made some hand sanitizer out your vodka. The hand sanitizer doesn’t taste bad either. Cheers to Tito’s vodka. Keeping me germ-free and feeling good at the same time,” said Texas-based Twitter user Snottypotty.

Another user called Kaliel said “gonna make some hand sanitizer from @TitosVodka to keep safe from the corona virus,” while another fan, Rick Holter, suggested keeping a bottle of vodka handy for hand washing.

Here are the tweets:

Faced with an onslaught of such messages and recipes for artisanal vodka-based hand gels, Tito’s Vodka took to Twitter to urge people to heed the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about the use of hand sanitizer.

“Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC,” the distiller said.

The post attracted comments from several with many commenting that the company should come up with a vodka that can work as hand sanitizer too. Some, expressed themselves through humorous route.

“Perhaps you can consider the development of a special edition in response to this crisis?” wrote a Twitter user. “Please fix this,” commented another. “How many shots does that mean I have to do to achieve 60% internal alcohol sanitization? Math is hard,” joked a third.

