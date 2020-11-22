e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Walker encounters aggressive goose in front of warning sign about the bird. Tweeple find it hilarious

Walker encounters aggressive goose in front of warning sign about the bird. Tweeple find it hilarious

The original poster responded to a concerned Twitter user by confirming that the individual photographed in the snapshots has reached out to him and is doing well.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 21:54 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The tweet has presently accumulated over 7.5 lakh likes and many comments.
The tweet has presently accumulated over 7.5 lakh likes and many comments. (Twitter/@SaeedDiCaprio)
         

Twitter is a goldmine for content that may be a little odd but is also a whole lot hilarious. This notion is proven best by this unusual tweet of an incredible sighting which is likely to make you giggle.

Posted on the micro-blogging application on November 20, this tweet comprises two images with some text. “I still can’t believe I got to watch this happen with my own two eyes,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

Since ‘a picture is worth a thousand words’, we will let you see these images for yourself to decipher what this Twitter user couldn’t believe they had witnessed with their own eyes.

If that share made you chuckle, then know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on Twitter, this post has captured the attention of netizens. The tweet has presently accumulated over 7.6 lakh likes and many comments.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the post. One person said, “The most incredible part is the sign just in front”.

Another person wrote, “I feel like I should have paid for this photo”. It was quite funny to watch.

A concerned individual inquired, “Re the second pic: Did he trip and fall, or did he collapse to the ground and just accept his fate?”. To this, the original poster responded by confirming that the individual photographed in the snapshots has reached out to him and is doing well.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

What are your thoughts on this post?

tags
top news
‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
‘Many people don’t wear masks, this is upsetting’: Thackeray on Covid-19
‘Many people don’t wear masks, this is upsetting’: Thackeray on Covid-19
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Hathras gang-rape accused taken to Gujarat for lie detector test and brain mapping
Hathras gang-rape accused taken to Gujarat for lie detector test and brain mapping
Delhi Covid update: 400+ ICU beds; crowded Sarojini Nagar; over 3.7 surveyed
Delhi Covid update: 400+ ICU beds; crowded Sarojini Nagar; over 3.7 surveyed
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In