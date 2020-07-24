e-paper
Warrior Aaji strikes a chord with people after her video goes viral. Riteish Deshmukh, Sonu Sood ask for her contact info

Warrior Aaji strikes a chord with people after her video goes viral. Riteish Deshmukh, Sonu Sood ask for her contact info

People are praising the 85-year-old woman and many are offering to help her in any way possible.

Jul 24, 2020
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A picture of Warrior Aaji.
A picture of Warrior Aaji.
         

A video of an elderly woman in Pune skillfully performing stunts on a street has gone viral all over social media. Her video is now being shared by many, on various social media platforms, including Pune’s Commissioner of Police Dr Venkatesham and actors Riteish Deshmukh and Sonu Sood.

Actor Aishwarya Kale took to Instargam a day ago to share the video of the woman along with some other images. In the caption, she detailed how she witnessed something incredible and “had a beautiful conversation with this inspiring artist.”

In a follow up post, Kale wrote that the video she shared has now gone all sorts of viral and appealed all to “extend a hand of help for the well-being of her family.” She also shared a video of herself having a conversation with the woman she identified as Shanta Balu Pawar, a resident of Hadpsar Pune. In the post, she also shared a way for people to offer Pawar help.

View this post on Instagram

वयाच्या 85 व्या वर्षी हातातली काठी आधारासाठी जमिनीवर न टेकवता ती हवेत सर्वत्र फिरवून त्याचे नानाविध खेळ करणार्‍या आजी म्हणजे श्रीमती शांता बाळू पवार. हडपसर येथे राहणार्‍या पवार आजींच्या सकारात्मक दृष्टिकोनामागे अनेक वर्षांचे कष्ट आहेत जे आजही त्यांची पाठ सोडत नाही. मी आपल्यासमोर ह्या विडिओ द्वारे त्यांचं कार्य मांडू इच्छिते. सध्याच्या संकट काळात सुद्धा स्वतःची अणि आपण स्वतः सांभाळ करत असलेल्या अनेक अनाथ मुलांच्या पोटाची खळगी भरण्यासाठी ह्या आजी आपलं म्हातारपण विसरून हे काठी-लाठी चे खेळ रस्त्यावर करतात. ह्या आपल्या आजींना अणि त्यांच्यातल्या निर्मळ कलाकाराला आपल्या मदतीची गरज आहे. त्यांना लागणार्‍या वस्तू, धान्य, घरखर्चाला लागणारा निधी यासाठी आपण सर्वांनी त्यांना सढळ हाताने मदत करावी ही एका कलाकाराची विनंती. त्यांचे सर्व तपशील (Bank, Acount Number, IFSC code) ह्याच पोस्ट मध्ये खाली देत आहे. सर्वांनाच सकारात्मक ऊर्जा देणार्‍या आपल्या आजीला तिचे पूर्वीचे चांगले दिवस पुन्हा दाखवायला मदत करूया... 85 year old, Smt.Shanta Balu Pawar a resident of Hadpsar Pune. An exceptionally motivational and a strong women even in the difficult times of Lockdown...🙂 Her video posted by me has gone socially viral within a day...Not only the well wishers but also many news reporters approached me for her details..I am glad we could connect and reach out for helping this artist... Hereby I share it...😇😇😇 Talent is everywhere, we just need to find it....🙂 Do watch the video to know more about this brave soul...it shall touch your heart definitely...♥️ Its my gentle appeal to all who willing want to extend a hand of help for the well-being of her family... We can help her provide daily necessities Like money, books, groceries, rain protection materials, some work for the family, any social media appearances etc... Name- Shanta Balu Pawar Age- 85 years old Contact details- 9373611504 Bank - Bank of Maharashtra Acc.no- 60163754342 IFSC code- MAHB0000081 Hadpsar branch Video credits - Kaavya Kulkarni (Tanmayee Kulkarni) #helpfortheneedy #lockdownpositivity #support #artist #artistforartist #artisttogether #motivation #inspiration #pune #hadapsar #letshelp

A post shared by Aishwarya Kale (@aishwarya.kale_offical) on

The video also made its way onto Twitter where it has collected over a million views. People are fondly referring to the 85-year-old as Warrior Aaji as well.

“Talent has no boundaries,” says a tweet shared on the CP Pune City Twitter handle. The post is complete with the video, reposted on the micro-blogging site, by Twitter user @hatindersinghr1. The police handle followed the earlier tweet with an update about police officials meeting the woman and offering her assistance.

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Sonu Sood have also shared the video on Twitter. Here’s what they wrote while sharing the video:

Deshmukh later posted another tweet sharing an update and tweeted:

People on Instagram and Twitter were stunned to see Warrior Aaji’s skills and are also offering assistance to her. Here’s what people are sharing:

“How to reach out to that grandma? If u can give some idea I would appreciate,” wrote an Instagram user. “Inspiring, where’s she from? Can you please share address,” posted another.

 “More power to aaji,” commented an Instagram user. What do you think about Warrior Aaji?

