Sunday, Sep 15, 2019

Watch: Madhya Pradesh man eating glass for over 40 years. Claims ‘It’s for fun’

Sep 15, 2019
Asian News International
Asian News International
Dindori
People were simply left baffled and shocked by this unusual addiction.
In a shocking and strange habit, a man in Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori claims he has been eating glass just for fun for over 40 years. Dayaram Sahu, a lawyer by profession, has been eating glasses of bulbs, liquor bottles and other objects since his childhood.

“I wanted to do something different so I started this. I felt a good taste when I first ate it. When people came to know that I can eat glass, they found it startling so I continued eating for the sake of showing off which eventually became my habit,” Sahu told ANI. “It is an addiction for me similarly as people are addicted to cigarettes, liquor and other things,” he added.

A video of Sahu eating glass also landed on Twitter.

People were simply left baffled and shocked by this unusual - and dangerous - addiction. They has a lot to say and here’s how they reacted:

The man said that his strange habit caused damages only to his teeth and there was an adverse effect on his overall health. “I never felt any problems but doctors say if a big piece of glass goes in the stomach, it can harm my intestine so I have now controlled it and seldom eat,” he stated.

Satendra Paraste, a doctor at the government hospital in Shahpura, said people should not try eating glass and it may cause damages to internal parts of the body.

“Since glass is not digestive, people should not eat it. When it passes through the Alimentary canal, it can cause wounds leading to Ulcer and infection. It can also cause several types of problems in the stomach,” doctor Paraste advised.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 10:28 IST

