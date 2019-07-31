Watch: Woman marries her dog on live TV show, stuns people

it-s-viral

Time and over it has been proven that dogs and humans share a strong bond. From a dog saving a kid to a four-legged furry creature choosing its own human, we often come across such stories about this bond that melts our hearts. Recently, however, one woman took that animal-human connection to a new level – she got married to her dog.

During a British daytime television show called This Morning, 49-year-old Elizabeth Hoad stunned viewers by tying the knot with Logan – her golden retriever.

Hoad, who appeared on the show earlier, said that she didn’t need a man and wanted to spend the rest of her life with her dog, reports The Sun. Further adding, she has previously struggled with love and even went to over 200 dates. Finally, she decided to stop going on dates and chose a four-legged life partner.

“I’ve completely given up. Hand on heart, I’ve been on all those websites,” she told the hosts of the show, reports Fox News. “It’s not just me. I meet with ten other friends a week, we go on lots of trips with our dogs, and I’m not working at the moment, so my friends are like, ‘Why don’t you just marry him?’” Hoad further added.

The clip, which is now being shared by many, was initially tweeted by the show’s official Twitter handle. Since being shared some 17 hours ago, the clip has amassed over 3, 86,900 views. Additionally, it has also gathered 4300 ‘likes,’ and more than 1,400 retweets.

Here, take a look at the wedding ceremony of Hoad and her dog Logan.

Meanwhile on daytime TV... pic.twitter.com/Barx6AQeYX — This Morning (@thismorning) July 30, 2019

While some were left baffled by the entire incident, there were a few who appreciated Hoad. There were also those who felt outraged, but some tweeple decided to add a pinch of hilarity to the situation and came up with funny memes and jokes.

“This is it, the pinnacle of humanity. All down hill from here,” wrote a person. “That’s perfect,” tweeted another.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of this unusual union?

