Old video of how a dog chose his human goes viral. Happy tears guaranteed

You must have heard of the phrase “dogs are a man’s best friend.” Well, this video gives a tiny insight into how sometimes those friendships happen. An old video, circulating online and bringing people joy all over again, shows a dog hugging a man. What’s more heartwarming than the video itself is the story related to this special hug. The clip has gone viral all over Twitter again and people just can’t get enough of the dog-human friends captured in it.

The adorable moment happened when a journalist visited an animal shelter of abandoned dogs to cover a story. According to the posts circulating, the dog clung to the man’s leg and refused to let go. Was it love at first sight? Or simply an instant connection? Who knows. But the dog chose his human and refused to let him go. In an amazing turn of events, the journalist couldn’t resist adopting him and took him home with him.

A journalist went to cover a story about a shelter for abandoned dogs. This good boy clung to the writer upon leaving. Dude adopted him and took him home.



Dogs, bruh...💪🐶😍 pic.twitter.com/05JjQzL2vZ — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 8, 2019

Since being shared, a tweet on this story, posted by Rex Chapman, has received more than 67,000 retweets and over 3.7 lakh ‘likes’ on Twitter.

Not just reactions, many people have shared their own experience of adopting their pets.

This is just beautiful!

Sometimes you have to take matters into your own hands.

Our little girl barked and danced for my son until we broke down and took her home, despite the fact that she was the total opposite of what we were looking for. Now we are her slaves. pic.twitter.com/YM2xLkVKGX — Lori Crouch (@LorenaDigital) July 8, 2019

Cats always choose you. My Miss Kitty jumped up on my shoulder during a visit to a local shelter. Had her from 3 mos old to almost 15 pic.twitter.com/WwkrGuAvAx — Michelle F (@lmtmommapdx) July 9, 2019

My cat didn't choose us. He chose our dog. He & two siblings came out from under the shed crying, just before a terrible thunderstorm, with two dogs in the yard. Other dog went home that day, the kittens stayed. The one that loved my dog the best, we kept. ☺️ — Shady Marmalade (@StrangerAunty) July 9, 2019

I found my dog on Petfinder. I scrolled right past him & thought "what a funny looking little dog". Cut to a week later, I showed up to meet him in person, he jumped on the table and supervised me filling out adoption forms. Been best friends for 11 years. — Cookie (@yourpalcookie) July 9, 2019

My boy rescued from a Romanian kill shelter, 1 year ago today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RwcNvjSIQZ — Brad Stone (@CelticWarriorBS) July 9, 2019

My golden retriever Katie chose me when she was a puppy. Happiest day of my life and I miss her so much. pic.twitter.com/zC9d3ng9lI — Jacob (@Jacob_Minger) July 9, 2019

This is my kid and our dog the first time they met, at the shelter. pic.twitter.com/fLXuWDHluO — Avital Andrews (@avitalb) July 9, 2019

What do you think about this story?

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 19:57 IST