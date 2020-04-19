e-paper
Wedding ring lost at eatery reunited with owner after 3 years. All thanks to a Facebook post

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 19, 2020 12:22 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Fort Lauderdale
The man lost the ring when he went to the eatery with his wife (representational image).
The man lost the ring when he went to the eatery with his wife (representational image). (Unsplash)
         

Three years ago, a New York couple was enjoying a meal by the water at a South Florida restaurant when the man’s wedding ring slipped off his finger, through the wooden floorboards, apparently lost forever.

Recently, Coconuts restaurant manager Ryan Krivoy decided to replace the wooden patio deck since the Fort Lauderdale restaurant is only serving take-out during the coronavirus pandemic.

He found a gold coin, $100 bills, piles of mud and a silver wedding ring with the inscription, “Mike & Lisa 08-21-15.”

The restaurant’s marketing manager Sasha Formica thought it was a long shot, but decided to post a picture of the ring on Facebook. The post was shared about 5,000 times, making its way to Mike and Lisa.

Three days later, the happy wife called to claim the ring, the Sun Sentinel reported. She even texted pictures of her and her husband eating there in 2017 as proof.

The restaurant shipped the ring back to the couple.

Krivoy took the $100 bills and a rare coin from 1855 that may be worth as much as $2,000 for the tip jar to share with the staff.

